CCA Health Rhode Island Adds WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care to its Growing Network of Providers

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a continuing effort to make high-quality, personalized healthcare more accessible to individuals living and working across the state, CCA Health Rhode Island has added WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care (WellOne) to its network of community providers.

CCA Health Rhode Island, a mission-driven healthcare services organization offering high-quality health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs, officially launched its Rhode Island operations in 2021 and has already built a robust network of some of the state’s most trusted and respected providers. This partnership with WellOne, a Rhode Island-based organization with offices in Burrillville, Foster, Scituate, and North Kingstown, will allow their patients to access CCA Health Rhode Island’s full suite of coverage options.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Rhode Islanders we serve across the state can access the high-quality medical, mental health, and dental care they need and deserve,” said Corey McCarty, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CCA Health Rhode Island. “WellOne is a trusted provider in Rhode Island’s healthcare community, and we look forward to working alongside their team as we advance our shared mission of improving the health and wellness of Rhode Islanders.”

WellOne, a Federally Qualified Health Center, was recently recognized as a 2022 Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Office of Health and Human Services, an award earned by the top 10% of the nation’s health centers for their clinical performance.

“At WellOne, we’re focused on delivering the highest quality, patient-centered care, and we’re committed to partnering with organizations like CCA Health Rhode Island, who share our core mission and approach to care delivery,” said Peter Bancroft, President & Chief Executive Officer of WellOne. “We believe that by supporting individuals with significant medical, behavioral health, and social support needs, we support the entire community. We’re excited to see what our teams can accomplish together.”

Headquartered in Providence’s Innovation and Design District, CCA Health Rhode Island has been active in the state since 2021, building a network of clinical team members and administrative support personnel who provide comprehensive healthcare services, with a focus on preventive care, wellness, care coordination, chronic condition management, social supports, behavioral health, and specialty care needs. CCA Health Rhode Island continues to offer a diverse suite of Medicare Advantage plans, including a Dual-eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP). The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 - Dec. 7. Learn more at www.CCAHealthRI.org.

About CCA Health Rhode Island

Headquartered in Providence’s Innovation and Design District, CCA Health Rhode Island serves individuals across the state who are eligible for Medicare or dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. CCA Health Rhode Island works closely with its providers and community partners to coordinate high-quality, community-based, person-centered care that addresses the social factors that impact health and empowers individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit www.CCAHealthRI.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.