Rafay Joins NVIDIA Inception to Help Enterprises Accelerate and Unlock the Full Potential of AI Initiatives

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider of cloud and Kubernetes automation, announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

AI applications have revolutionized industries, but deploying, managing and scaling these complex applications and the Kubernetes infrastructure that supports these applications can be a daunting task. Joining NVIDIA Inception will help Rafay empower customers to easily operate AI-based modern applications in public clouds, data centers and at the edge, enabling enterprises to privately train and tune large models to deliver AI-based capabilities designed to delight end customers everywhere.

Kubernetes is a foundational component for modern applications, and Rafay’s use of Inception resources will help empower enterprise platform teams to provide cloud and Kubernetes self-service capabilities to developers and data scientists. These teams will benefit from Rafay’s turnkey governance and control capabilities, which allow enterprises to rapidly unlock the full potential of their AI initiatives. NVIDIA Inception will also offer Rafay the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“ Rafay Systems is poised to revolutionize the way AI-driven applications are developed, deployed and managed in public cloud, private cloud and edge environments,” said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. “ Joining Inception provides our team with another opportunity to propel enterprises forward in their AI-based modernization journeys — and we are excited about enabling the transformative innovation that lies ahead.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware, and software and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay enables enterprise platform teams to rapidly build automation for cloud environments and Kubernetes so their business can focus on innovation rather than the complexities of cloud infrastructure and operations. Platform teams leverage Rafay’s Environment Management and Kubernetes Management capabilities to build solutions for developers and data scientists, empowering them to rapidly access cloud infrastructure in a self-service fashion. With Rafay, platform teams at MoneyGram, GuardantHealth, Verizon, and many other companies deliver autonomy for developers and data scientists while maintaining control and efficiency over cloud operations. Gartner recognized Rafay as a Cool Vendor in Container Management in 2023 and GigaOm named Rafay a Leader and Outperformer in 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Managed Kubernetes. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co.