Sustain.Life Partners with MHP | A Porsche Company to Revolutionize Carbon Management and ESG in the Americas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sustain.Life proudly announces its strategic alliance with MHP | A Porsche Company in the Americas region. MHP is one of the leading IT and management consulting companies in the areas of mobility and manufacturing, bringing expertise from Germany to the United States. This alliance expands MHP America’s offerings in climate action to enable all clients to shape a better tomorrow.

Through this alliance, MHP’s clients will gain access to a suite of carbon accounting, ESG administration, and emissions reduction technology and services, along with a wealth of resources to help them measure, manage, and report on their organization’s footprint.

"We are thrilled to partner with MHP | A Porsche Company, a premiere leader in IT and management consulting. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to provide organizations with the tools and resources for precise carbon management," said Annalee Bloomfield, CEO at Sustain.Life. "By integrating MHP's expertise across IT and consulting, we can significantly bolster our capacity to guide our clients through the complex landscape of decarbonization, especially as global climate regulations take shape."

“Ferry Porsche said, 'those lucky enough to build a business out of their dream owe it to the world to be the caretakers of dreams.’ MHP Americas is proud to join Sustain.Life in their dream of enabling climate action in every business,” said Paul Prehl, Head of R&D Transformation & Sustainability and Digital Responsibility at MHP Americas. “This partnership represents a huge step toward our vision to help businesses create digital futures with sustainable impact for the world.”

As the sustainability and ESG landscape rapidly progresses, digital transformation experts are key enablers in elevating ESG and carbon accounting through all decision-making levels of an organization. Innovative tools and platforms fill this crucial shop floor to top floor gap, streamlining the inception of carbon accounting and climate action initiatives for companies. Leveraging data insights, companies gain lucidity on carbon reduction strategies and the roadmap to net-zero emissions. Sustainable practices yield multifaceted dividends, encompassing cost efficiency, business expansion, and enhanced investment appeal.

About Sustain.Life

Sustain.Life is the SaaS platform – and Certified B CorporationTM – that helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action. Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that empower organizations to embrace sustainability, manage and mitigate carbon emissions, reduce costs, and stand out to customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

About MHP | A Porsche Company

MHP | A Porsche Company is one of the leading consulting companies and a subsidiary of Porsche AG. With the perfect blend of management and IT consulting, MHP draws from its automotive roots to revolutionize the fields of mobility and manufacturing using a closed loop approach. From shop floor to top floor to customer engagement, MHP is building digital futures with sustainable impact for the world.