Curator Hotel and Resort Collection Launches Wellness Initiative in Partnership With Good Pharma Functional Coffee and Tea Company

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, the premier collection of independent hotels and resorts, has announced a new partnership with Good Pharma, a distinguished functional tea and coffee brand, enhancing the guest experience with a focus on wellness. This collaboration debuts with Good Pharma products now available at Viceroy DC and Hotel Zena, two renowned Curator member properties in the Washington DC area.

Good Pharma, a woman-led venture founded by the creator of Mighty Leaf Tea, merges traditional remedies with modern science, offering potent, plant-based solutions that enhance energy, focus, digestion, and sleep. This partnership allows guests at selected properties to enjoy these innovative products in various forms, including a soothing welcome beverage, refreshing mocktails, or a special weekend brunch French press coffee. These offerings are also available at hotel retail outlets. The collaboration includes extensive training for hotel food and beverage teams, equipping them with in-depth product knowledge and benefits, ensuring an informed and enriched guest experience.

“Wellness and self-care are a central part of the guest experience. We know there’s a demand among travelers for more wellness-centric practices, but each guest navigates their concept of self-care during their travels in different ways,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel and Resort Collection. "Our partnership with Good Pharma will explore guest demand for quality alternatives to traditional offerings that infuse wellness into various aspects of a hotel stay. Working with the food and beverage teams at Viceroy DC and Hotel Zena, both managed by Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, has resulted in a perfect collaboration as Viceroy has a celebrated history of infusing uniquely authentic experiences into their services that reflect evolving guest preferences. Curator is committed to adapting to evolving wellness trends and aims to consistently integrate practices that will leave a lasting impact on travelers long after they've checked out."

Jill Portman, Founder of Good Pharma, added, “Hotel guests’ expectations have shifted significantly since 2020 with guests focusing more on staycations and wellness retreats. Hotels are focusing on opportunities to reinforce this demand by creating opportunities for restorative rejuvenation. Wellness is no longer confined to spas, with an opportunity to introduce wellness into banqueting rooms, poolside, and even dining. While our products are already featured in many 5-star spas nationally, we are excited to be driving this category with functional beverages that deliver a taste experience exceptional enough to be served throughout hospitality. We are honored to partner with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to bring these unique wellness offerings to their incredible portfolio of hotels and resorts, building upon these initial activations in Washington, DC.”

The following Good Pharma functional blends are now available at Viceroy DC and Hotel Zena including:

- Brain Gain: A coffee and mushroom blend to maximize productivity, creativity, and focus.

- Resilience: A green tea and mushroom blend to bolster stamina and the immune system.

- No Worries: A caffeine-free blend of adaptogens, mushrooms and botanicals that target stress for relief of tension and anxiety to promote a balanced, calm body and mind.

- Rest Assured: A state-of-the-art herbal mushroom and botanical tea designed to help you achieve a deep restorative sleep.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide. Curator provides lifestyle hotels and resorts access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, and create value while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsResorts.