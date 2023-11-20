Exactech AI Platform Surpasses 100,000 Joint Replacement Surgeries Worldwide

Exactech Active Intelligence® (AI) is a dynamic ecosystem of enabling technologies and smart solutions that provides unparalleled support to surgeons in and out of the operating room.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced today its Active Intelligence® (AI) platform surpassed more than 100,000 total joint replacement surgeries across the globe.

“We are proud to reach this incredible milestone of more than 100,000 patients with the support of our surgeon partners worldwide,” said Exactech CEO Darin Johnson. “As a leader in orthopaedic innovations, Exactech is focused on pushing technological boundaries to deliver a best-in-class platform of enabling technologies and smart solutions. With a commitment to research and transformative technologies, such as a first-to-market surgical guidance system, machine learning-based tools and personalized planning solutions, we are delivering on our vision to unlock data insights through cross-platform, economical innovations that improve clinical outcomes.”

Active Intelligence was launched in 2021 as a dynamic ecosystem of enabling technologies and smart solutions that provides unparalleled support to surgeons in and out of the operating room. With powerful planning software, prediction tools, disruptive surgical technologies and engagement opportunities, Exactech AI empowers surgeons with data-rich, low-cost solutions that help improve patient outcomes.

Some notable achievements of Exactech AI include:

Informed by the collective intelligence of thousands of surgeries, powerful tools have enabled more than 2,500 personalized patient predictions by more than 450 surgeons around the world.

Expanded globally this year, personalized preoperative planning software allows surgeons to plan shoulder component placement and select implants and sizes for the scapula and humerus based on each patient’s specific anatomy.

With no capital cost, more than 500 GPS stations are used by thousands of surgeons in hospitals and ASC centers around the world, and in nearly half of Exactech shoulder cases.

Modern alignment philosophies are supported through our ligament-driven Newton Knee platform, which is now used in more than half of our guided, personalized knee surgery cases.

A first-of-its-kind clinical exchange app connects all Exactech surgeons worldwide.

ExactechGPS, Equinoxe Planning App and Predict+ are developed by Blue Ortho, an Exactech subsidiary, and distributed by Exactech, Inc.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. With Exactech by your side, you’ve got EXACTLY what you need.