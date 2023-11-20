KRISPY KREME® Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘Elf’ with First-Ever ‘Elf’-Inspired Holiday Doughnut Collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The best way to spread holiday cheer is sharing doughnuts this time of year! And singing loud for all to hear, of course.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” from New Line Cinema, Krispy Kreme® and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are bringing guests sleigh-loads of delicious fun this holiday season with Krispy Kreme’s first-ever “Elf” Doughnut Collection.

Beginning Nov. 24 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., fans can enjoy three new “Elf”-inspired doughnuts and the return of the popular and festive Santa Belly Doughnut, all available in a limited-edition “Elf”-themed dozen box:

NEW Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece. NEW Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle.

Original Glazed® Doughnut topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle. NEW Christmas Lights Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece. Santa Belly Doughnut: A Santa belly doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody it’s fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection.”

Krispy Kreme will continue to spread holiday cheer with the return of its annual “Day of the Dozens” on Dec. 12, offering guests a $1 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen at regular price in shop, drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery.

Doughnut and “Elf” lovers can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, Festive Lights Doughnut and Santa Belly Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. The doughnut assortment is available at participating local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

And just in case that isn’t enough holiday cheer, Krispy Kreme is offering holiday-inspired beverages, including a Sugar Cookie Latte, available hot, iced, or frozen, and a Ghirardelli® Hot Chocolate, served hot.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s new “Elf” Holiday Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Holiday offerings by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/holiday.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.