SnapLogic Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Global Generative Integration Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, a leader in generative integration, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to drive generative integration adoption globally.

A leader in transformative integration, this spring SnapLogic unveiled SnapGPT, a groundbreaking generative integration solution that harnesses the power of open-source and proprietary AI. Later this year, it added support for Anthropic’s cutting-edge Large Language Model (LLM), Claude 2, through Amazon Bedrock (a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications), to provide customers with the latest LLMs available on the market.

Through the use of natural language prompts, customers are employing SnapGPT to expedite the development of new integration pipelines, instantaneously document both new and existing ones, generate sample data, and create SQL queries, expressions, mappings, and more. SnapGPT extends SnapLogic’s combined application and data integration platform that helps customers automate complex tasks, transform and move petabytes of data, and connect hundreds of applications without having to code.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to choose generative integration solutions that harness the scale and security AWS inherently provides,” said Jason Wakeam, VP Partner Sales and OEM at SnapLogic. “Together, this gives customers the opportunity to benefit from turnkey data management and integration solutions the way that best meets the unique needs of their business.”

This investment will help expand SnapLogic's low-code platform which allows companies to connect any data source and application at an incredibly short time span with less technical users. Companies like Cooperative Benefits Group (CBG), a startup offering pharmacy benefit management and clinical pharmacy services, rapidly established its IT infrastructure in just four months using SnapLogic's low-code platform. They built over 100 integrations and 30 interfaces with third-party services while maintaining core data transfer functions with a single engineer, minimizing costs. This allowed CBG to achieve what would typically take a much larger team 18 months to accomplish in just three months, helping them meet aggressive deadlines and launch successfully.

“SnapLogic has been with us from the beginning, and played a crucial role in helping us grow our company’s success that we see today,” said Mark Fowler, CIO at CBG. “SnapLogic and its alliances with top-tier technology giants have consistently enabled us to leapfrog challenges and seize opportunities. It’s always exciting to see one of your trusted technical partners grow, and we’re excited to see what this new relationship between SnapLogic and AWS will bring.”

“We are delighted to be working with SnapLogic,” said Mona Chadha, Director, Infrastructure Partnerships at AWS. “This agreement will empower our customers to seamlessly connect, transform, and integrate their data, further enhancing the value of cloud. Together, we aim to deliver innovative, cloud-native generative integration solutions that drive business agility and help organizations thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.”

SnapLogic is also available in AWS Marketplace to help simplify customers’ onboarding processes for Amazon Redshift, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS). This collaboration underscores the value of SnapLogic and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit: https://www.snaplogic.com/.

