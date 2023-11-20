Golden West Food Group Introduces HERSHEY’S Chocolate Covered Frozen Fruit Treats

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden West Food Group today announces the launch of its newest creation – HERSHEY’S Frozen Fruit – in a licensing partnership with The Hershey Company, the iconic American chocolate manufacturer. The new line of products combines real fruit with decadent chocolate delivering indulgence in every bite. Shoppers can find all four varieties – REESE’S Frozen Fruit Banana Slices, HERSHEY’S COOKIES ‘N’ CREME Frozen Fruit Strawberries, HERSHEY’S White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Blueberries, and HERSHEY’S White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Raspberries – exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide.

By combining real fruit with renowned chocolate flavors, Golden West and Hershey create a mindful and refreshing treat that delivers the classic taste you expect from these iconic brands.

HERSHEY’S Frozen Fruit lineup includes:

REESE’S Frozen Fruit Banana Slices – smooth chocolate meets the classic taste of REESE’S creamy peanut butter to coat frozen bananas, creating the ultimate flavor combination.

– smooth chocolate meets the classic taste of REESE’S creamy peanut butter to coat frozen bananas, creating the ultimate flavor combination. HERSHEY’S COOKIES ‘N’ CREME Frozen Fruit Strawberries – strawberry slices are dipped in one layer of HERSHEY’S white creme, then coated in chocolate cookie bits.

– strawberry slices are dipped in one layer of HERSHEY’S white creme, then coated in chocolate cookie bits. HERSHEY’S White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Blueberries – frozen blueberries are enrobed in white creme, then followed by milk chocolate, creating a double dipped bite-sized moment of goodness that’s as chocolatey and rich as it is refreshing.

– frozen blueberries are enrobed in white creme, then followed by milk chocolate, creating a double dipped bite-sized moment of goodness that’s as chocolatey and rich as it is refreshing. HERSHEY’S White Creme & Milk Chocolate Frozen Fruit Raspberries – raspberries, first draped in white creme, then in milk chocolate to create a fusion of creamy sweetness and tart fruitiness in every morsel.

“At Hershey, we’re committed to creating moments of goodness,” says Ernie Savo, President, The Hershey Licensing Company. “We are doing just that with the launch of our new HERSHEY’S Frozen Fruit line and look forward to sharing the joy of this delightful treat with consumers across the country.”

HERSHEY’S Frozen Fruit was created via a licensed agreement with Golden West Food Group, a manufacturer of premium licensed foods for beloved household brands like Jack Daniel’s BBQ, Tillamook, Netflix and celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri. Golden West Food Group is a one-stop-shop for food logistics including manufacturing, sales, and marketing, helping brands expand their portfolios into retailer food aisles.

About Golden West Food Group:

Based in Vernon, California, Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is dedicated to producing high-quality food products, ranging from raw to fully cooked and from fresh to frozen. With a steadfast commitment to culinary innovation, GWFG partners with renowned brands and celebrities such as Jack Daniel’s BBQ, Netflix, Tillamook, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, TGI Fridays, and more. Their distinctive offerings can be found on retailer shelves throughout the country, ensuring people can experience culinary excellence from the comfort of their own homes. For more information, please visit gwfg.com.