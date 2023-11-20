CyberSaint Appoints Matt Alderman as Chief Product Officer

Watch a dynamic conversation between Jerry Layden, Chief Executive Officer of CyberSaint, and Matt Alderman, newly appointed Chief Product Officer of CyberSaint, where they discuss Matt's career, what sets CyberSaint apart, and where the cyber risk management industry is headed.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberSaint, the leader in cyber risk management, today announced the appointment of Matt Alderman as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Alderman will lead the company's product strategy and development initiatives, bringing a wealth of experience and vision to further enhance CyberSaint's strong position as the cybersecurity risk management market leader. With a proven track record of driving product innovation and success in cybersecurity, Alderman is well-positioned to contribute to CyberSaint's ongoing growth and development.

"I am thrilled to join the CyberSaint team and take on the role of Chief Product Officer," said Matt Alderman. "CyberSaint has a reputation for delivering innovative solutions, including industry risks and continuous control automation, and I look forward to leading the product team as we continue to build the industry's leading cyber risk management platform."

Matt Alderman is an information security, compliance, and risk veteran with over 25 years of experience designing and implementing solutions. Prior to joining CyberSaint, Alderman was Vice President of Product for Living Security. He has held various executive leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer of Security Weekly, acquired by CyberRisk Alliance in 2020, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Layered Insight, acquired by Qualys in 2018, and Vice President of Strategy at Tenable. He continues to host his podcast, Business Security Weekly, and advises many startups in the industry. Alderman holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Computer Engineering both from Case Western Reserve University, and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

As part of this transition, CyberSaint's Founder and previous Chief Product Officer, Padraic O'Reilly, will assume the role of Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. In his new capacity, O'Reilly will focus on driving innovation across the organization and advancing CyberSaint's commitment to staying at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Matt to our team, as his arrival marks a significant step forward for CyberSaint,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at CyberSaint. “He brings a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly elevate our product offerings and drive us to new heights. His deep industry knowledge and strategic mindset will accelerate our mission to help enterprises worldwide manage cyber risk with confidence."

"We are delighted to welcome Matt Alderman to CyberSaint as our new Chief Product Officer," said Jerry Layden, Chief Executive Officer at CyberSaint. "I also want to express my gratitude to Padraic O'Reilly for his exceptional leadership. As Chief Innovation Officer, Padraic will play a key role in fostering a culture of continuous innovation at CyberSaint, ensuring that we stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic industry."

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint delivers the most comprehensive, real-time, and intuitive enterprise cyber risk management platform. The CyberStrong platform empowers organizations to optimize their cyber posture through automated assessment, cyber risk quantification, remediation, and executive reporting, all backed by patented AI technology. C-suites and Boards of the Fortune 500 rely on CyberSaint to gain unparalleled visibility into their cyber risk posture, informing critical decisions around resource allocation and resulting in immense time and cost savings. CyberSaint’s customers are empowered to readily fulfill their cyber governance requirements, bridging the gap between technical cyber risk initiatives and their implications on business performance.