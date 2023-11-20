AdaptivEndo™ and Plasmapp Collaborate to Develop Sterilization Techniques for Flexible Endoscopy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaptivEndo™ and Plasmapp are working together to evaluate the use of low-temperature hydrogen peroxide gas plasma for various flexible endoscopy applications. The sterilization system currently being evaluated is the tabletop STERLINK Plus. The initial focus of the evaluation is the AdaptivEndo™ GI endoscope platform, which utilizes a reposable handpiece (hybrid endoscopy).

“With the growth of therapeutic endoluminal procedures, such as endoluminal sleeve gastroplication, the need for sterile endoscopes for the OR has been growing. We had been seeking alternatives to HLD and steam sterilization when we found the Plasmapp solutions at a trade show in Germany last year,” AdaptivEndo™ President, Ed Fancher said. “The STERLINK Plus provided a small table-top option for sterilization that required only 14 minutes to complete a cycle. This solution provided a greater degree of confidence versus HLD (High-Level Disinfection ) and is the ecological solution as you do not have to use any toxic chemical disinfectants.”

Following the establishment of Plasmapp America, the company wasted no time in introducing its FDA-approved medical products to the market in the first quarter of 2023.“Plasmapp has a long history of developing innovative technologies supporting sterilization and disinfection. With an expansive installation base of equipment throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, we have pivoted our focus to the Americas,” said Marty Trabish, CEO of Plasmapp America. “We have been actively seeking partners in various clinical areas to evaluate opportunities and needs in these verticals. The relationship with AdaptivEndo™ allowed us to explore the potential applications within flexible endoscopy, specifically GI endoscopy.”

Plasmapp stands at the forefront of plasma technology innovation. Born within the laboratories of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in 2015, the company has since emerged as a sterilization innovator, providing state-of-the-art solutions in sterilization, biological inactivation, regenerative activation, and other technologies. Today, their trusted products are protected by more than 158 patents and certified in more than 26 countries worldwide.

Business inquiries within the United States can be submitted to Marty Trabish, CEO of Plasmapp America, at marty@plasmapp.com. www.plasmapp.com

AdaptivEndo™ is dedicated to advancing flexible, single-use endoscopes that reduce a patient’s risk and increase access to care. We combine the best aspects of single-use device with the performance of a high-quality, reusable system (hybrid) that will innovate and disrupt endoscopy. Business inquiries can be submitted to Ed Fancher, President of AdaptivEndo™, at hfancher@adaptivendo.com. www.adaptivendo.com