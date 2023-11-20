5 Ways to Get Involved in St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What better way to give back this year than by supporting more than 20,000 runners fundraising to advance research and treatment of childhood cancer during St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, presented by Juice Plus+. Participate, fundraise, volunteer, cheer or donate through race day, Dec. 2, to support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children®.

Supporters, runners and volunteers are invited to “Bring your passion to our mission” during the 22nd year of this event, the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate from cheer stations along the route or simply donate to a dedicated St. Jude Hero® here are five ways to give back to St. Jude kids.

Participate in a race and experience new race routes.

Several events are near capacity, but space is still available for runners to participate in the half marathon or marathon. This year, participants will experience refreshed race courses that will energize new and returning runners. The routes allow runners to enjoy the beauty of Memphis’ historic neighborhoods and gain inspiration as they run through the St. Jude campus and are cheered on by St. Jude kids. Registration closes Nov. 21. Fundraise as a St. Jude Hero to support St. Jude kids.

This year’s fundraising goal is $15 million, which will help ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. By registering to run as a St. Jude Hero, you will raise funds for St. Jude while training for your race—accomplishing so much more than crossing a finish line. Volunteer with friends and family to create a successful race weekend.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, and it is the perfect opportunity to give back with your loved ones. Those looking to volunteer can register as an individual or form a team to volunteer at the start or finish line, or at the Health & Fitness Expo brought to you by Landers Auto Group. Cheer on participants

Race day would not be the same without our signature Cheer Station Program. Groups and organizations of all sizes are invited to join more than 45 cheer stations or register to enthusiastically encourage runners along the courses. Supporters provide your energetic spirit, and St. Jude will provide the noisemakers and poster-making supplies. Volunteer registration closes Nov. 24. Donate to ensure St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, no matter where they live.

Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. When you support St. Jude, you can help make cures possible for kids with cancer. Together, we can save more lives.

To make final race day plans, visit stjude.org/marathonneighbors or to simply donate to a St. Jude Hero, visit stjude.org/heroes.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.