Tractor Supply Kicks off the Holiday Savings Season Out Here

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a first look at upcoming sales and limited-time deals, special holiday hours and gift ideas for everyone on your list.

“As Tractor Supply closes out our 85th anniversary year, it’s only fitting that we celebrate this milestone together with the incredible customers who have helped to get us here,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply Company. “We’re excited to announce a full roster of special savings to make this the best gift-giving season yet. From gardening and home improvement to power equipment, pet food, décor and more, Tractor Supply has something for everyone. And whether you’re a planner or a procrastinator, we’ve made sure no one will miss out.”

According to recent consumer data from the National Retail Federation, 43% of shoppers intend to begin their holiday shopping before November. However, the majority (62%) anticipate completing their shopping in December. Fortunately, Tractor Supply offers a series of promotions throughout the season.

Hefty Holiday Savings

Tractor Supply will host savings events throughout November and December with thousands of in-store and exclusive online deals on products including:

Special Holiday Hours

The holidays are a special time to be with family. To ensure all Team Members have that opportunity, Tractor Supply stores across the country will maintain a longstanding tradition of observing holiday hours.

Tractor Supply stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23

Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 24) and close at 9 p.m.

From Saturday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 23, Tractor Supply locations nationwide will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

Tractor Supply stores will be closed on Christmas (Dec. 25)

Tractor Supply stores will observe special holiday hours on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gift Guides for Everyone on the List

This holiday season, Tractor Supply has something for everyone on the gift list with its broad inventory and opportunities to save all season long. Whether shopping for the handyman, gardener, outdoorsman, DIYer, sports fan or anyone else on the list, Tractor Supply has new products they’re guaranteed to love – See what’s new at Tractor Supply. For carefully curated guides with trending and unexpected gifts for this year’s shopping season, visit Tractor Supply’s Holiday Gift Guide. Gift ideas can be filtered even further by budget, stocking stuffers, family member and hobby to make it easy to shop for even the most challenging recipient. Favorites include:

“Dad Squad” Holiday Shopping Service

Tractor Supply recently launched the “Dad Squad,” a new service created to help holiday shoppers find the perfect gift for the toughest ones to buy for on their lists. Customers in need of the perfect Dad gift can visit www.tractorsupply.com/DadSquad for great gifts curated by our Team Members.

Different Ways to Shop and Pay

Convenience is key to covering everyone on the shopping list, and Tractor Supply offers different ways to shop and pay to get the most out of its savings and sales events. Shop in-store at one of Tractor Supply’s 2,100+ locations, online at TractorSupply.com or on the Tractor Supply app. What’s more, when making online purchases, receive free standard delivery on orders over $59, purchase online for in-store or curbside pickup, or select same-day delivery on eligible items to ensure gifts arrive on time.

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to break the bank either. This year, shopping is more flexible at Tractor Supply than ever with multiple ways to pay and finance. Buy now and pay later with Klarna, or open a Tractor Supply credit card to tap into 6 months special financing on purchases of $199 or more, 12 months special financing on purchases of $399 or more, and receive money back by earning a $50 reward with a qualifying purchase.

Perks for Neighbor’s Club

It pays to be a neighbor this season with so many ways to save at Tractor Supply throughout the holidays. In addition to earning points on purchases from Tractor Supply and Petsense, Neighbor’s Club members can take advantage of receipt-free returns, early notice of sales and exclusive special offers. Don’t miss out; join the Neighbor’s Club today.

For more information about online and in-store holiday promotions, visit TractorSupply.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. To find the nearest Tractor Supply location or additional information, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,198 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 30, 2023, the Company operated 195 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.