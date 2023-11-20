o9 Solutions Partners With Pandora to Transform Its Integrated Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, has selected o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform for integrated business planning to support its large-scale digital transformation.

Founded in 1982 in Copenhagen, Pandora has grown from a local Danish jewelry shop to a world-renowned jewellery brand bringing accessible luxury to the global market. Over the past four years, the company has realized tremendous growth through a relentless focus on the customer and an ongoing transformation of its operations. As a key part of this transformation, Pandora has sought a best-in-class solution to revolutionize its planning and merchandising global backbone.

Pandora selected the o9 Digital Brain platform because of its integrated capabilities to handle multiple planning needs end-to-end across manufacturing, supply chain and retail, all on one platform utilizing one data model.

“In today’s highly competitive and rapidly changing business environment it is critical to meet consumers’ needs by having the right product in the right place at the right time,” said Kristofer Löhmos, Senior Vice President Global Merchandising at Pandora. “o9’s Digital Brain platform will enable us to transform our planning processes and maximize product availability, as we continue our efforts to delight our global customers.”

“We are very pleased to support Pandora’s journey to digitally transform its planning processes across its supply chain and retail operations,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. “As Pandora’s growth continues and its planning needs evolve, the Digital Brain can provide a future-proof solution that will extend into more advanced planning capabilities–such as ESG– that can be incorporated into the company’s planning processes over the years to come.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.