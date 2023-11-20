Broadleaf Commerce Has Become a Member of TM Forum

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadleaf Commerce has officially joined TM Forum, an industry body with over 800 Member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 111 countries.

The TM Forum community works together to co-create solutions to the most significant industry challenges, and lead the communications industry to growth. It provides practical proven assets and tools to deploy AI, Autonomous Networks, Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open API’s and delivers an innovation factory for the industry through Catalysts and the TM Forum Innovation hub.

Providing software solutions across Omnichannel, B2B, Multi-site and Marketplace eCommerce needs for multiple Communication Service Providers (CPSs), Broadleaf’s approach to Microservice-based Composable Commerce fits directly into TM Forum’s commitment to Open Digital Architecture and APIs.

"We are thrilled to join the TM Forum community," stated Brian Polster, Founder and CEO of Broadleaf Commerce. "Broadleaf provides solutions for complex commerce and we value the investments TM Forum and its Members have made toward building a shared understanding of interoperability in the telecommunications industry."

For more information about the Broadleaf Commerce platform solution, visit www.broadleafcommerce.com.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.

TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW23 – Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share ground-breaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.

We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum.org. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Learn more at www.tmforum.org. For media inquiries please contact: TM Forum Media Relations

tmforum@ccgrouppr.com

About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC

Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), Unified, Multi-site, and Marketplace solutions. As the leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring open technologies that are highly extensible, customizable, and scalable, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. For more information, visit: https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/microservices.