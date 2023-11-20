A Case for Women Warns Women About Safety When Taking an Uber or Lyft During the Holidays

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Case for Women, a women-owned business dedicated to educating women about contingency fee-based civil legal services, is cautioning women to be extra vigilant when taking an Uber or Lyft during the upcoming holiday season. December is the busiest month of year for Uber, particularly in the latter half of the month as people travel, take part in holiday parties, and enjoy other festive activities.

“We’ve all been conditioned to think that getting into a rideshare like Uber or Lyft is safe, but in reality it’s not as safe as you think,” said Susan Knape, President of A Case for Women. “When we first started educating women about Uber safety over four years ago, I absolutely never imagined that we would hear thousands of stories from women hurt by rideshare drivers. It can be overwhelming. But the good news is that we’ve helped women be more aware – and helped more than 1,500 women take legal action for rideshare sexual assault.”

After pressure from mounting lawsuits, Uber finally agreed to release a comprehensive safety report every two years starting in 2017. So far, those reports have documented more than 9,805 assaults from 2017-2020. Lyft has also released similar reports, documenting 4,158 assaults from 2017-2019 - and that just covers reported assaults. It is unclear how many women may have been assaulted, but not reported it.

A few tips to help stay safe when in an Uber or Lyft this holiday season:

Confirm the car, license plate, and driver matches what’s in the app before getting in .

Sit in the back seat on the passenger side – even if the driver asks you to sit in the front seat.

Share your trip via the app.

Don’t ride alone late at night.

Never, ever go to sleep during a ride.

Keep your personal information confidential when chatting with the driver.

If something feels off – get out as soon as you safely can.

But if the worst happens, we are here to help you understand your legal options. You are not alone in this. We have helped thousands of women take part in the Uber sexual assault lawsuit. If you were hurt, contact us now to learn how you can take your power back through a lawsuit. We are women helping women, and we are always on your side.

About A Case for Women

A Case for Women, founded in 2016, is the nation’s leader in advocacy for women who need, and qualify for, contingency-based legal services. It is our mission to educate women and their families about the opportunity to take legal action that not only provides compensation but also creates systemic change. We educate, advocate, and ultimately connect women with law firms that can represent them for no upfront fee. Since our inception, we have helped tens of thousands who have been injured by the actions of corrupt institutions and companies. This work has resulted in significant societal changes such as the dramatic shift in gymnastics coaching after the Larry Nassar MSU lawsuit, the implementation of rideshare safety protocols, the removal of Essure birth control from sale in the United States, removal of asbestos-laced talcum powder from the market, and more.