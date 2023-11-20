Magnit Leaders Named Among SIA’s 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnit™ is proud to announce that two of its executives have been named to Staffing Industry Analyst’s (SIA’s) 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, further exemplifying the company’s commitment to advancing female leaders and the evolution of work. Teresa Carroll, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) provider’s CEO, and Sam Smith, President of EMEA and Global Client Delivery, were both recognized by SIA for their dedication to elevating workforce solutions through innovation and leadership.

Teresa Carroll, CEO

Carroll was appointed CEO of Magnit in May of this year after spending two years on the company’s Board. With over three decades of experience in the human capital industry, Carroll has developed a reputation for being a labor market expert, trendsetter, and innovator in the education and contingent workforce management segments of the industry. A frequent speaker and panelist at high-profile events, Carroll has shown a decades-long commitment to sharing knowledge and experience in pursuit of a more effective and progressive industry. She was also named to SIA’s Staffing Industry Hall of Fame in 2020 and sits on the board of Bayada Home Health Care.

Sam Smith, President of EMEA & Global Client Delivery

Smith is a proven and respected leader in the contingent workforce management industry. She joined Magnit in August 2022 after over 25 years working in high-volume staffing. Smith brings unparalleled insight into talent supply chain issues and is committed to understanding the challenges employees and employers face, implementing innovative solutions that help businesses keep up with the fast-paced and unpredictable labor market. In addition to earning a spot on SIA’s Women in Staffing list, Smith was included in the organization’s 2023 Staffing 100 Europe list.

Now in its ninth year, SIA’s annual Women in Staffing list recognizes women from across the globe for their outstanding efforts and achievements in the staffing industry. The annual award aims to shine a spotlight on the contributions of female leaders both in and out of the boardroom.

“The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues,” said Ursula Williams, chief operating officer for SIA. “Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.”

To view the full list of 2023 Women in Staffing honorees, visit https://si100women.staffingindustry.com/.

About Magnit™

Magnit™ is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed. magnitglobal.com

“Magnit” is a trademark or registered trademark of Magnit, LLC. Any trade, product, or service name referenced in this document using the name “Magnit” is a trademark and/or property of Magnit, LLC.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.