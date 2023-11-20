Faraday Future Delivers Latest FF 91 2.0 to Automotive Enthusiast and Purist Group Founder Sean Lee

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that automotive enthusiast, philanthropist and founder of Purist Group, Sean Lee has taken delivery of his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at the Company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, California, after spending time this year in Co-Creation efforts involving testing and driving the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance.

Mr. Lee has now officially become a user and Developer Co-Creation Officer for FF. The Company has already received valuable feedback from Mr. Lee that is expected to enhance the Company’s overall user experience and further highlights the benefits from the Company’s Developer Co-Creation program.

FF held its annual holiday food drive last week and arranged the food donation delivered in a fleet of FF 91’s to a local Southern California charity group. Since 2016, FF has been involved in community service initiatives such as this annual food drive. FF Soul, which is the Company’s community-focused employee organization, has been leading those efforts, ensuring that FF contributes to the communities that surround FF’s operations. FF is committed to building state-of-the-art EVs and using the Company’s influence to uplift those who may need a helping hand.

FF is also partnering with the Purist Group to support their annual winter toy drive, which benefits underprivileged and less fortunate children and families in Southern California communities. FF asks the community to bring a new toy to the Purist Group’s upcoming event in late November, all of which will be donated to local charities. Both FF and The Purist Group are united in supporting local communities and families.

Mr. Lee started the non-profit organization Purist Group in 2012 with a few like-minded automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts whose focus is on doing charity and good towards the community. The Purist Group hosts an annual winter drive in November each year that attracts numerous vehicles and supporters to collect thousands of toys each year for the community.

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, appreciation, and, most importantly, giving. More than 44 million people in the U.S. face food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children. Millions lack enough food to eat or don't have access to healthy food. This is a big problem, and the reason why FF unites efforts to deliver its FF Food Drive.

“This past week we combined our community food drive and a delivery of the FF 91 2.0 to Mr. Lee. We are not just handing over keys; we are celebrating a shared commitment to making a positive impact in the world, since Sean is also a philanthropist,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “This is another wonderful Co-Creation collaboration that not only reflects the acknowledgment of FF and its products by prominent industry icons, but also underscores the value of community and giving back during this special time of the year when help is needed the most.”

