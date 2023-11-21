SAMHSA Awards Eagle Technologies, Inc. CSAT Umbrella Evaluation Contract (CUEC) Program Evaluation

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded Eagle Technologies, Inc. (Eagle), and teaming partner, Brandeis University, a 5-year, $13 million contract to support SAMHSA’s Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT) beginning in September 2023. “The award is a big achievement for the growth of our Evaluation and Research business division,” remarked Eagle’s president Yilkal Abebe. “We believe strongly in SAMHSA’s purpose and are excited to be working with them again following the completion of our Behavioral Health Services Information System (BHSIS) contract in 2021.”

The CSAT project seeks to provide insights to improve behavioral health, particularly in communities historically underserved. The Eagle Team will synthesize unsurpassed amounts of quantitative and qualitative data providing SAMHSA with insights into what works in substance use treatment and where gaps remain, for a range of demographic and geographic populations.

Key deliverables:

Analyses of existing qualitative & quantitative data collected by SAMHSA regarding medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), the distribution & use of naloxone, and the treatment for pregnant & postpartum women. Standalone reports will result in support of development of evaluation models.

The design of rigorous evaluation models for three sets of programs, including:

(1) MOUD within the State Opioid Response (SOR) grants, Substance Use Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Support Block Grants (SUPTRS BG), and SAMHSA’s Medication Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug & Opioid Addiction (MAT-PDOA) discretionary grant; (2) SAMHSA’s harm-reduction efforts through the purchase, distribution, and use of naloxone; and (3) SAMHSA’s treatment grant program for Pregnant & Post-Partum Women (PPW). Implementation of the evaluation models resulting in reports for SAMHSA, providing the agency data-driven, evidence-based guidance for decision-making.

The Principal Investigator/Project Director is Linda Hermer, Ph.D., and the Project Manager/Analytics and Reporting Lead is Anand Borse, M.S., P.M.P. “We are committed to providing data and evidence to guide SAMHSA in its mission to promoting life in recovery for the 29 million U.S. adults,” said Dr. Hermer. “That mission is more important than ever with the worsening opioid crisis and rise in mental health disorders.”

