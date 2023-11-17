AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (TSP) (Guaynabo, PR).

This Credit Rating action follows GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation’s (GuideWell) explicit commitment to support TSP with a capital contribution, loss portfolio transfer (LPT) and legal support after TSP reported significant adverse reserve development from Hurricane Maria claims for the third quarter of 2023. The under review with positive implications status is due to improved clarity surrounding TSP’s strategic importance to GuideWell’s business in Puerto Rico.

The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the execution of the LPT and until AM Best can complete the assessment of the impact of these changes to TSP.

