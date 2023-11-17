Nozomi Networks and NetWitness Team to Deliver Advanced Cyber Security Solutions to OT & IoT Environments across Critical Infrastructure Systems

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT, IoT and critical infrastructure security, and NetWitness, the leader in enterprise-grade cyber threat detection and response, today announced they have partnered to deliver unified security and visibility across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) solutions. Integrating OT data greatly improves the effectiveness of the security operations center (SOC), where NetWitness protects organizations against sophisticated cyber threats.

“A key differentiator for NetWitness is its radical visibility into an organization’s data, no matter what type – logs, network, or endpoints -- or where it resides – on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid,” said Tod Ewasko, Chief Product Officer for NetWitness. “Integrating critical OT and IoT data into the threat detection, investigation, and response functions increases the effectiveness of the SOC and protects an increasingly important avenue for attacks.”

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 102 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and, in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

NetWitness helps protect the largest, most-security conscious organizations worldwide, providing the most comprehensive, yet flexible, unified threat detection, investigation, and response platform. NetWitness delivers unparalleled visibility, robust contextualization, and automated, actionable insights that empower security teams to tackle the most complex, sophisticated attacks.

“The free flow of connections and data between OT, IoT and IT is driving organizations to look for better ways to holistically monitor and manage their security defenses across the entire attack surface,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channel Sales. “We’re excited to partner with NetWitness to extend their customers’ access to a broader-reaching solutions for detection and response across their IT, IoT networks and OT/operational systems.”

About NetWitness

NetWitness provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats.

For more information, please visit www.netwitness.com

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com