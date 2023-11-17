SAL, Mawani sign contract to establish logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port with a total area of 54,000 square meters

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--"SAL" Saudi Logistics Services has signed a contract to establish a logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, with a total area of 54,000 square meters, to enhance sea and air connectivity; which will contribute in improving the logistics services provided, aiming to raise the Kingdom's ranking in international indicators.

The signing took place at Jeddah Islamic Port, by His Excellency the President of the Saudi Ports Authority, Mr. Omar bin Talal Hariri, and the Managing Director & CEO of " SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company", Mr. Faisal bin Saad bin Albedah.

This agreement is aligned with SAL’s vision in becoming the logistics champion for a globally connected Saudi Arabia as well as the company’s strategy to expand its offerings across the logistics sector. With cargo handling and logistics solutions mature Strategic Business Units, this logistics park will allow SAL to penetrate the fulfillment industry at large cementing SAL as the National Logistics Champion.

This also comes as part of Saudi Ports Authority 'Mawani" efforts to achieve its strategic objectives by offering investment opportunities for the private sector, and developing sustainable capacities that suit the needs of partners; and raising level of local and regional transport, distribution and storage operations; and increasing the number of logistics service centers for re-export to 30 centers by 2030, in line with the targets of Saudi National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics center, and a hub connecting three continents.

It is worth mentioning that Jeddah Islamic Port is the largest port on the Red Sea, and it ranks first in transit trade and container and cargo handling, and has won several awards: "Port of the Year" award, and "Advanced Infrastructure" award, as part of "Landmarks in logistics 2023" awards in the United Arab Emirates, as well as "Best Port" award in 2022 as part of the International Green Shipping Summit Awards", in addition to achieving the eighth position globally, in the Container Ports Performance Index for 2021, issued by the World Bank, as a result of the excellence of operational performance, the development of its infrastructure, and its integrated logistics areas.

*Source: AETOSWire