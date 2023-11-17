Minted and the Kelce Family Team Up for a Season Highlight—Holiday Cards

Design marketplace Minted and Jason Kelce’s family of five teamed up for their 2023 holiday card photoshoot. Authentic family moments that celebrate the humor, joy and chaos that is the holiday season were captured play-by-play. Courtesy of Minted

Photoshoot fumbles that parents know all too well were captured as Jason Kelce read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ during the family’s 2023 Minted holiday family photo session. Photographer: Stephanie Beatty

Jason, Kylie, Wyatt [4], Elliotte [2], and Bennett [8 months] Kelce scored a touchdown with an assist from dogs Winnie and Baloo during their 2023 holiday family photoshoot with design marketplace Minted. Photographer credit: Stephanie Beatty.

The 2023 Kelce Family holiday card by Minted independent artist Megan Cash features a festive plaid with a modern twist. The “Madras” design was customized to feature the Eagles' signature hue of green. Photographer credit: Stephanie Beatty.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the premium design marketplace for holiday cards and one-of-a-kind gifts, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and family, today revealed the Kelce family 2023 holiday card.

As part of an official partnership, Minted helped the Kelces tackle this season’s highlight—the family photoshoot and holiday card—which parents everywhere can attest to also being one of the season’s hardest hurdles. Straight from the football field to the Kelce backyard, Jason is joined by wife Kylie and daughters Wyatt [4 years], Elliotte [2 years], and Bennett [8 months] as they get in the festive spirit. Authentic family moments are captured play-by-play through compilations of “mic'd up” footage, still and video outtakes, and sweet family interactions that celebrate the humor, joy and chaos that is the holiday season.

The Kelces give a rare glimpse into their home life with a family portrait session, led by photographer Stephanie Beatty, that spans from smiles to snacks to sighs. See a surprise visit from Santa, the family dogs donning antlers, and Jason reading The Night Before Christmas, among other “plays” that went into capturing the perfect holiday card photo.

“Working with one of football’s favorite families has been an incredible opportunity,” says Minted’s GM of Holiday Marissa Cedarleaf. “Minted shoppers and our artist community comprise parents who can relate to the behind-the-scenes maneuvering it takes to capture a portrait of a lively, young family. It’s these photos and memories that stand the test of time and we’re honored to help the Kelces spread the holiday cheer to their friends and family this season.”

The Kelce family chose “Madras,” a holiday card design by Minted independent artist Megan Cash of Canton, Ohio. The front of the card features a festive plaid with a fun modern twist. The Kelces worked with one of Minted’s design associates to customize the colors to match the Eagles' signature hue of green. The back of the card features additional Kelce family photos and a personal holiday message.

“We’ve worked with Minted for years now,” says Kylie McDevitt Kelce. “The marketplace has helped us with holiday cards, birth announcements, gifts, and everything in between. So, as a busy mom of three kids, I was more than happy to enlist holiday planning help from the experts themselves! Minted shared all of their photoshoot tips, and made it so easy to design, order and address our customized holiday photo cards.”

Minted understands how busy families value efficiency during an often hectic holiday season. Each year, Minted goes above and beyond to offer products that are not only unique and high quality, but also easy to create. Stand out from the stack by using Minted’s holiday tools and services including address collection via the Minted app, free card styling via text, and artful envelope addressing so spreading cheer to friends and family can be stress-free. Learn more here: www.minted.com/lp/holiday-services

Shop Minted holiday cards at www.minted.com/holiday. Starting at $69 for 25.

