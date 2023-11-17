BerryDunn Listed in 2023 Accounting MOVE’s Top CPA Firms for Equity Leadership and Women

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BerryDunn, a full-service assurance, tax, and consulting firm, is included among the top CPA firms for equity leadership and women. This is BerryDunn’s second year on the Best Firms for Equity Leadership list (previously 2021) and their first year on the Best CPA Firms for Women list during a critical time of workforce shortage.

Accounting MOVE reports that “…BerryDunn has developed a diverse management team with women representing 39% of partners/principals, 50% of its leadership team and 60% of its board, building on its mission to invest in people and cultivate a culture where future leaders can thrive.” The firm has recently hired Priscilla Hammonds as the Director of DEIBA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, Belonging, and Access), Engagement and Well-being.

According to BerryDunn’s CEO Sarah Belliveau, “Our vision prioritizes women and diversity by embracing a culture of work-life harmony and building a sense of community and empathy in the workplace. We are meeting individuals where they are in their personal lives to become more sustainable.” Workplace initiatives include learning and development programs, well-being and mentor programs, a “flexible paid-time-off" policy, novel recruiting practices, and a DEIBA Advisory Council.

Accounting MOVE administers a rigorous survey and interview process to measure data and workplace culture to understand what works today to advance women and other underrepresented groups. To make the Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership list, firms must have at least 31% women partners and principals. To make the Best CPA Firms for Women list, firms must demonstrate continual innovation and progress in advancing women.

In 2022 – 2023, BerryDunn increased promotions for employees who identify as women by 67%. The firm also launched five DEIBA subcommittees and six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to cultivate an inclusive environment. “BerryDunn formed DEIBA employee resource groups, like the Empower ERG for women employees, to offer meaningful collaboration, mentorship, and increased opportunities for women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ employees, veterans, employees with disabilities, and muti-generational employees,” explains Mark Felici, Chief Culture and Engagement Officer.

Since 2010, the Accounting MOVE Project has measured and supported the advancement of women at accounting and consulting firms. MOVE is the only annual benchmarking project that tracks and advocates for women in the profession. MOVE stands for M (money/fair pay), O (opportunity), V (vital supports), and E (entrepreneurship).

About BerryDunn

BerryDunn is a nationally recognized firm providing assurance, tax, and consulting services. Evolving over the years to stay on the forefront of the many industries it serves, the firm’s mission has remained constant: To help each client create, grow, and protect value―while delivering exceptional service based on integrity, expertise, and a constant commitment to client success. BerryDunn serves clients from its eight offices with 800 employees across the US and territories. Learn more at berrydunn.com.