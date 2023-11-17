Hertz and EVgo Partner to Offer EV Renters One Year of Special Charging Rates

ESTERO, Fla. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) and EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a joint promotion to offer one year of special charging rates to drivers renting any EV model at a Hertz location across the country. Available exclusively to new EVgo customers, drivers who sign up for this promotion can save when they plug in across EVgo’s nationwide network with no monthly subscription fees or session fees for one year.*

“Hertz is committed to providing an exceptional rental experience and the widest choice of vehicles possible to meet our customer needs and preferences, including a variety of EVs at a range of price points,” said Wayne Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at Hertz. “We’re thrilled to partner with EVgo to provide our EV renters with more affordable and accessible charging options to support a smooth journey.”

With fast charging locations from coast to coast, EVgo helps drivers quickly power up on the go with stations featuring charger speeds of up to 350kW. In addition to unlocking special rates, drivers who enroll in this promotion will also have access to a variety of other benefits on the EVgo network, including the ability to earn points toward charging credit with EVgo Rewards™.

“When people experience an EV for the first time, whether through a rental or riding along as a passenger, they see the benefits firsthand of quieter operation, smoother handling, quick acceleration, and of course, no tailpipe emissions,” said Maggie Tallman, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Solutions at EVgo. “By partnering with Hertz to expose new drivers to the electric experience, we can inspire more prospective EV drivers to make the switch and welcome them to the electric revolution.”

Hertz customers interested in signing up for this exclusive promotion with EVgo can learn more online. Hertz EV renters can also sign up for this promotion in person through a QR code when renting one of tens of thousands of EVs available at more than 2,000 Hertz locations across 44 states.

EVgo and Hertz are committed to educating consumers about the benefits of driving electric, as well as how to take advantage of public charging infrastructure. Similar to EVgo’s educational initiatives including Charge Talk and EV101, Hertz provides a variety of digital resources and in-person guidance on how to operate and charge an EV, including its new How to EV video series at hertz.com/myev.

To learn more about driving an EV and where to rent one, visit hertz.com. For more information about the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

*Promotion is only available to new EVgo customers who sign up for an account with EVgo, for a limited time only. Rates will vary by region and time of day. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees, if applicable, and is only valid on the EVgo owned and operated network. Check the EVgo app for specific station pricing and terms.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging providers, featuring over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler’s needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz app, and more. To learn more or to reserve a vehicle at an airport or a convenient neighborhood Hertz location, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.