REJUVENATION OPENS NEW STORE IN NORTH CAROLINA

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, the opening of a new store in Cary, North Carolina. Located in the Fenton Shopping Center, the new Rejuvenation store is the 12th retail location for the Portland, Oregon-based lighting, hardware, and home furnishings company, and the first location in the state of North Carolina.

In addition to showcasing Rejuvenation’s thoughtfully crafted assortment of furniture, textiles, and one-of-a-kind vintage finds, the new 5,900 square-foot store will showcase more than 240 light fixtures and 40 collections of hardware designed for cabinets, doors, windows, and outdoor spaces. Rejuvenation store associates will be available to provide design and lighting expertise to customers visiting the Cary, NC store which also offers complimentary interior design services.

“Rejuvenation is thrilled to continue to expand our retail footprint to North Carolina,” said Aujsha Taylor, Senior Vice President of Rejuvenation. “Our stores are inspiring showrooms full of our curated lighting, hardware and furniture collections all carefully crafted to elevate our customers’ residential and commercial design projects.”

Rejuvenation Cary is located at 20 Fenton Main Street, Suite 190, Cary, NC 27511.

For more information about the new location, please visit: rejuvenation.com/cary.

ABOUT REJUVENATION

Rejuvenation was founded in 1977 in Portland, Ore. as an architectural salvage, lighting, and hardware restoration shop. Today, the company is the premier provider of timeless designs for all areas of the home and every home improvement project—with a range that includes customizable lighting assembled to order at the company’s Portland factory, solid brass cabinet hardware, solid wood furniture, handcrafted rugs, and more. A member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) family of brands, Rejuvenation offers complimentary in-home, in-store, or virtual design consultations and sells products on the company’s website at www.rejuvenation.com, and at its twelve retail stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Berkeley, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Costa Mesa, Houston, Edina and Cary.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea, and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

