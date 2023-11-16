DataStax Inks Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS for Generative AI and Launches New Amazon Bedrock Integration to Astra DB Vector Database Via AWS PrivateLink

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataStax, the company that powers generative AI applications with real-time, scalable data, today announced it is deepening its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through a robust combination of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) innovations and go-to-market, product, and technology integrations. Together, the companies are providing generative AI technologies that enable customers to boost productivity and quickly build and deploy accurate generative AI applications that fuel differentiated customer experiences.

The two companies have signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) which will help drive customer adoption of both businesses’ generative AI offerings. The SCA will accelerate customer innovation, providing the powerful technologies needed to fuel large language model (LLM), AI assistant, and real-time generative AI projects. It will include worldwide go-to-market efforts with expertise and resources on AWS, bringing DataStax and AWS together to co-build, co-market, and co-sell their AI products.

DataStax Astra DB now supports generative AI development on AWS with a new integration for Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. This integration unlocks new capabilities and use cases for generative AI developers who deploy to AWS, and provides vector search support for generative AI development with Amazon Bedrock foundation models. AWS users can easily deploy Astra DB alongside their Amazon Bedrock infrastructure for a complete generative AI architecture.

“ DataStax brings innovative generative AI offerings powered by AWS and supports our customers in leveraging the power of LLMs to build autonomous agents and other real-time AI technologies,” said Mona Chadha, Director of Technology Infrastructure Partnerships at AWS. “ The focus of our SCA will be fueled by supporting our customers in leaning into generative AI and building the applications that will change the trajectory of their businesses.”

Using retrieval augmented generation (RAG) – the process of providing context from outside data sources to deliver more accurate LLM query responses – in generative AI applications requires a vector store that gives developers real-time updates with zero latency on critical, real-life production workloads. With the DataStax integration for Amazon Bedrock, developers can learn best practices to add Astra DB vector search and RAG capabilities to existing applications through example notebooks.

" Dataworkz provides one of the fastest paths to building generative AI applications using retrieval augmented generation so enterprises can harness the power of LLMs on their own proprietary data,” said Nikhil Smotra, CTO, Dataworkz. “ DataStax Astra DB on AWS provides us with the ability to store both vector embeddings and document chunks in the same database for fast and efficient retrieval of context required for a RAG application – all while maintaining 100% uptime."

In addition, Astra DB is available via AWS PrivateLink – a service that provides connectivity between virtual private clouds (VPCs), supported AWS services, and on-premises networks without exposing traffic to the public internet. DataStax has received the AWS PrivateLink Ready Partner designation, signaling to customers that they can easily and safely work within Astra DB knowing it’s an enterprise-grade and production-ready vector database complete with PCI, HIPAA, and SOC II compliance. Astra DB has also successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) that helps ensure the product follows AWS Well-Architected best practices.

“ From startups to enterprises, we know that organizations trust AWS to help them innovate with generative AI, and we’re excited to work alongside AWS to support our shared customers in their journeys,” said Chet Kapoor, chairman and CEO, DataStax. “ Generative AI is all about delivering value at unprecedented speed, and together, through collaboration and deep technology innovations, we’re helping organizations capture the generative AI opportunity that lies ahead so they can lay the foundation for the most transformative years to come.”

About DataStax

DataStax, is the company that powers generative AI applications with real-time, scalable data with production-ready vector data tools that generative AI applications need, and seamless integration with developers’ stacks of choice. The Astra DB vector database provides developers with elegant APIs, powerful real-time data pipelines, and complete ecosystem integrations to quickly build and deploy production-level AI applications. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data to quickly build smart, high-growth AI applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Audi, Bud Financial, Capital One, SkyPoint Cloud, Verizon, VerSe Innovation, and many more rely on DataStax to deliver real-time AI. Learn more at DataStax.com.

