MNTN Named Official Performance TV Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWT Alpine F1 Team welcomes MNTN, the Hardest Working Software in Television™ and a trailblazer in streaming TV advertising, as our official Performance TV Sponsor. The multi-year partnership kicks off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this coming weekend and will extend to key races throughout the 2024 season. MNTN’s logo will be visible on the A523 and team environments at key races during the upcoming seasons.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-invested in Alpine Racing Ltd through Maximum Effort Investments and serves as MNTN’s Chief Creative Officer, commented, “A few years ago, if you had said I’d be bringing together my performance marketing software firm and Alpine F1 team, I would have told you to get out of my living room – after asking you to explain what some of those words meant. Today, I’m just so overjoyed to be surrounded by so many talented people delivering such excellence so quickly. Here we go!”

All content for this partnership will be crafted by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, bringing unique MNTN storytelling through captivating content to Alpine and their supporters.

David Gendry, VP, Alpine Sponsoring, Partnerships and Communications, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome MNTN as a team partner. F1 is the fastest growing major global sport, and MNTN helps brands move just as fast to launch TV advertising campaigns that drive immediate results, no pit stops required. We look forward to our journey together.”

“Formula 1 is about pushing boundaries and boosting performance - and so is MNTN,” said MNTN President and CEO Mark Douglas. “I’m a big fan of the Alpine team and its incredible heritage and look forward to growing a larger global audience together. Allez!”

Watch the MNTN x Alpine F1 Team partnership unveil video here as well as all photos.

About MNTN:

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. For more information, please visit https://mountain.com/.

About BWT Alpine F1 Team:

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1. Under the guidance of CEO Philippe Krief, Alpine is the French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021 and became the brand dedicated to innovative, authentic, and exclusive sportscars of the Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and craftsmanship of its historic plant in Dieppe as well as the engineering mastery from BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars.