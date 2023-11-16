Regent Surgical Health and Oregon Surgical Institute Expand Partnership

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regent Surgical Health (“Regent” or the “Company”), a national platform of ambulatory surgery centers specializing in health system joint venture partnerships, announced today that it has expanded its successful joint venture partnership with Oregon Surgical Institute (OSI). As a result of the agreement, Regent has gained majority ownership of OSI, an internationally recognized outpatient surgery center specializing in complex cases.

“Regent’s increased investment will further enable the world-class clinical team at Oregon Surgical Institute to focus on the delivery of industry-leading care, while also excelling the orthopedic and total joint space in general,” said Jeff Andrews, Regent’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our evolved partnership was made possible by the trust OSI’s leadership team has placed in us, and this will bolster both value and access by strengthening OSI’s position as a home for the growing list of procedures being delivered through ambulatory surgical centers nationally.”

Regent and OSI first announced their partnership in 2016, establishing the first surgery center in the northwest U.S. designed specifically to treat complex cases and procedures, with a focus on total joint replacement and spine disorders. With Regent’s support, OSI’s leadership team has access to resources and insights needed to meet the increasing demand for surgical care outside of the traditional hospital setting while also achieving high scores in quality, safety and team member engagement.

Today, total joint replacements account for nearly 50 percent of procedures performed by OSI’s clinical team. Christopher Nanson M.D. and James Ballard, M.D., both members of the governing board at OSI, consistently travel throughout and beyond the U.S. to share best practices with their peers, presenting OSI as the standard-bearer for providing a better patient and physician experience at a lower cost.

“As financial challenges continue to intensify for hospitals, opportunities are multiplying for leading providers like Oregon Surgical Institute to perform a growing variety of procedures while serving a wider spectrum of patient acuity,” said Nanson. “Regent’s partnership model ensures our physician leaders can forecast and leverage changing market trends while also maintaining the level of control over processes and clinical protocols to drive patient and employee satisfaction. They are collaborative listeners who have been critical in advancing our vision.”

Since 2001, Regent has been on the forefront of outpatient care delivery, and now operates and manages ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations in more than 15 states, in partnership with many leading health systems. The Company has grown to become one of the nation’s largest independent health system joint venture-focused operators of ASCs. Regent develops, owns, and manages multispecialty ASC facilities in markets across the United States, successfully growing its footprint through a focused strategy to develop multisite health system partnerships.

Independent ASCs as well as health systems interested in learning more about Regent’s partnership approach to protecting and promoting physician-led outpatient care can visit regentsh.com.

About Regent Surgical Health

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Regent partners with hospitals and physicians to develop, own, and manage ASC facilities. The Company was founded in 2001, and today owns or operates ASCs across the United States. Regent has a long and successful track record of partnering with care providers to deliver superior clinical and operational results. In recent years, the Company has successfully pursued a strategy focused on the development of several multisite system partnerships, including with many of the nation's largest health systems. For more information, visit http://www.regentsh.com.