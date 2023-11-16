WorkForce Software Partners with SAPinsider on Global Survey Revealing that Advanced Time & Attendance is Crucial for Workforce Efficiency

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, releases the findings of its 2023 report with SAPinsider titled, “The SAPinsider HCM and SAP S/4HANA Report” which it co-sponsored with Rizing. SAPinsider surveyed 114 community members from March to May 2023 to understand important factors driving human experience management for SAP customers and to discover the strategies to adequately address their modern employee challenges.

As the way employees work continues to evolve, it’s vital for global businesses to shift from traditional human capital management (HCM) systems to solutions that prioritize human experience management (HXM) to enhance employee experience and engagement for all employees of an organization—especially for deskless workers who do not perform their work from a traditional office setting. In an increasingly tight labor market, quickly securing skilled personnel to meet business requirements has become a top priority for employers. Organizations that prioritize high employee engagement and retention recognize the value of state-of-the-art time and attendance features as essential to their HXM strategies. With an adoption rate of over 80% and industry leaders emphasizing the critical role of adapting to changing compliance needs, it’s clear that time and attendance systems are fundamental to modern workforce management and an integral component within an HXM framework.

Leaders who have embraced HXM recognize the value of advanced time and attendance solutions like SAP Time and Attendance Management by WorkForce Software to support both business needs and employee demands for accurate pay, scheduling control, and success in their roles. Integrating cloud-based HXM systems with foundational tools, such as time and attendance management, is a game-changer that offers tangible ROI.

“The adoption rate of time and attendance technology is quite high for leading businesses and their deskless workers — it’s the one place these essential employees go to on every shift to clock in and out, fine-tune their schedule, communicate with their manager, and receive the tools they need to be successful,” said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of WorkForce Software. “Companies that invest in modern digital EX solutions which are built on the time and attendance foundation will see an immediate return on their investment and reap the rewards of a more engaged and productive workforce that feels connected and empowered to contribute to the success of the business.”

The SAPinsider HCM and SAP S/4HANA Report identifies five key factors that distinguish leaders from laggards in workforce management: Time and Attendance, Compliance, Efficiency, Employee Experience, and Communication. The report also offers a series of actionable steps for organizations to improve their HXM approach, emphasizing the importance of evaluating existing human capital management methodologies, making ROI-centric investments, ensuring compliance, embracing and overcoming HXM challenges, and prioritizing employee experience. Embracing comprehensive solutions, such as SAP Time and Attendance Management by WorkForce Software, and committing to an HXM approach unlocks improved employee engagement, operational agility, and retention.

To learn more about The SAPinsider HCM and SAP S/4HANA Report survey and results, download your free copy of the report here.

