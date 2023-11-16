Orano wins a contract from ITER in the field of dependability

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Orano, through its engineering subsidiary Orano Projets, has been awarded a contract by ITER for its expertise in the fields of dependability analysis and integrated logistics support (SLI).

The contract covers all systems, structures and components of the ITER advanced fusion reactor currently under construction in the south of France. It was awarded for an initial period of two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension.

Under the terms of the contract, Orano will provide an expert appraisal of the content of the dependability analyses carried out by the various suppliers to the ITER project. This appraisal work will relate to validation of the engineering studies demonstrating optimal operational availability of the installation throughout its service life. Orano will also issue technical recommendations. These types of study focus on the design choices made to ensure the reliability of the installation, as well as the definition of the maintenance system (accessibility, human resources, tooling and spare parts requirements).

ITER's choice of Orano testifies to the company's unique capabilities acquired through extensive experience across all project phases - from design to maintenance - on complex nuclear facilities operating under stringent operational, technical and regulatory constraints.

This new contract strengthens Orano's position in and contribution to the ITER project, with several contracts won in critical areas (safety, fuel cycle, etc.).

"We are proud to have been chosen by ITER to provide our expertise for the analysis of engineering studies. I would like to thank ITER for their trust, which is a recognition of the commitment and know-how of Orano Projets' teams, as well as their ability to support our customer in achieving the highest levels of operational availability", said Guillaume Dureau, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano Projets.".

About the ITER project

ITER ("The Way" in Latin) is a collaborative project involving 35 countries to build the world's largest experimental Tokamak nuclear fusion reactor. Located in the south of France, ITER's aim is to demonstrate the feasibility of nuclear fusion as a clean, sustainable energy source. By mimicking the fusion processes found on the sun, ITER represents a significant step towards harnessing the potential of fusion energy to meet the planet's growing energy needs.

