Azul and Navitaire Renew Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, Brazil’s largest airline, and Navitaire, an Amadeus company, have extended their agreement to use the Navitaire Airline Platform to strengthen the carrier’s digital capabilities and support its growing network. The renewal includes Navitaire’s New Skies® digital retail platform, and its Digital Experience suite, Dynamic Pricing for Ancillaries, Travel Commerce, and GoNow Agent day-of-departure solutions.

Azul has grown to become the leading Brazilian low-cost carrier (LCC) with the largest route network in the country along with international services to the US, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Besides organic growth, Azul has established alliances and partnerships with a growing number of airlines and businesses aligned with its network and customer offerings. Azul is well poised to advance in Brazil’s burgeoning market with its combination of affordable fares, service-oriented culture, and unparalleled network.

The extension builds on Azul and Navitaire’s strong partnership in place since the carrier’s 2008 launch. The Navitaire Airline Platform helps Azul forge ahead in the key areas of scalability, digital, connections and innovation. Navitaire’s cloud-first platform offers the fast-growing carrier dynamic scalability to support its network expansion plans. The Digital Experience suite lets Azul create offerings that make it easy for both business and travelers to shop, buy and service travel from their preferred device. And using digital APIs, Azul can connect with virtually any airline or business partner to reach more travelers and offer tailored ancillaries, all using modern technology. These elements provide Azul an agile platform to explore opportunities and generate innovative ideas for new products for customers like its SkySofa and Economy Xtra.

“Our partnership with Navitaire and its proven platform has enabled Azul to pursue our business plans, wherever we decide to go next,” said Abhi Shah, President of Azul. “We’ve relied on its core capabilities including rich data and retail-first approach to help us continually adapt to lead in an evolving industry and deliver digital innovation to meet customer expectations.”

“We’re honored to provide the innovative leaders at Azul with a flexible, scalable platform to fuel its plans and seize opportunities to grow, adapt and take Azul into the future,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Our close collaboration throughout our 15-year partnership reflects our shared commitment to leveraging customer-centric modern technology that lets Azul blend the traditional elements it needs with our digital-first, retail-first, cloud-first solutions while staying true to its efficient low-cost roots.”

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and destinations served, with more than 900 flights per day to more than 150 cities. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 15,000 crew members, Azul flies more than 300 direct regional, domestic and international routes. In 2022, Azul was named the most on-time airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the aviation industry. In addition, in 2020, Azul was elected the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian carrier to be awarded with both prestigious industry recognitions. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/ri.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 65 airlines and rail companies worldwide, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to operate its entire airline platform solution in the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.