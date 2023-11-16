Hyperice Reimagines Wellness Experiences in Collaboration With Pause Studio

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced a partnership with Pause Studio, a leading wellness recovery brand, to introduce the company’s award-winning technology to Pause clients across their nationwide portfolio of studios. This collaboration aims to enhance the Pause experience while amplifying the benefits one can receive at Pause by adding additional cutting-edge technology to optimize performance and recovery. Hyperice and Pause enthusiasts gain access to elevated physical locations to enjoy both new and existing wellness technologies.

The iconic Normatec dynamic air compression therapy will be one of the tentpole new offerings from Pause, which will be coupled with other services, such as IV Therapy. Normatec is scientifically proven to help reduce swelling and inflammation1, increase circulation2 and speed up recovery time3. Additionally, percussive massage therapy will now be a service option by way of Hyperice’s award-winning Hypervolt line. Hypervolt devices are designed to help reduce muscle tension, increase blood flow, and maintain a user's range of motion. Now, Hyperice has enhanced the experience of percussive massage by combining the benefits with heat through the new Heated Head Attachment. Heating to 120 degrees Fahrenheit in just seconds, Heated Hypervolt treatment, available in Pause Studios private contrast therapy and infrared sauna suites, will allow Pause Clients to super-set their recovery with a double dose of treatments that release tension and increase circulation. Pause Studios offers one of the nation’s only private contrast suites, differentiating from like-minded studios.

This strategic partnership between Hyperice and Pause Studios comes as part of both companies' commitment to innovation, improving the well-being of their customers, and making these experiences accessible and equitable. By combining Hyperice's expertise in recovery technology with Pause Studios' dedication to providing premium, state-of-the-art proactive care services, both companies aim to enhance the recovery landscape and empower individuals to feel their best.

“Pause Studio is an extremely progressive partner for Hyperice. Together, through a combination of innovative services and technology, we are delivering a world-class wellness experience for the everyday consumer,” said Hyperice CEO, Jim Huether. “Hyperice's mission has always been to help everyone on Earth move and live better, and this partnership with Pause Studio delivers on that mission.”

“As we begin to open Pause Studios across the U.S. in 2024, the in-studio activation with Hyperice will be a tremendous value proposition for our members and franchise partners. By combining Hyperice’s best-in-class products with Pause’s science-backed modalities, we are furthering our goal towards meeting the recovery needs of our customers on a daily basis,” said Pause CEO John Klein.

Founded in 2016 by Jeff Ono and John Klein, former Equinox executives, Pause Studio emerged with the mission of enabling individuals to “press pause” in their daily lives so they can proactively focus on improving their physical and mental health. The studios present an array of cutting-edge wellness treatments, such as floatation therapy, infrared saunas, cold plunges, LED light therapy, IV therapy, contrast therapy, cryotherapy, and more, now including Normatec compression therapy in partnership with Hyperice. These services are thoughtfully curated to synergize rest and recovery, creating a distinctive one-stop wellness experience, all conveniently available under one roof.

Pause Studio has earned recognition for providing clients with serenity for relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic well-being. Pause defines itself as a category of one through its unique design, welcoming ambiance, exceptional customer service, private user experience, and science-backed diverse offerings.

A visit to Pause Studio is designed to mitigate stress, enhance creativity, improve focus, expedite physical recovery, elevate performance, bolster immunity, and alleviate anxiety. Whether you are an athlete, a busy professional, a parent, or simply seeking some well-deserved rest and relaxation, Pause Studio offers all the amenities necessary to nurture your mind and body.

For more information on Hyperice offerings at specific Pause locations, as well as pricing, please visit pausestudio.com/hyperice.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

About Pause Wellness Studio

Pause Studio is a modern recovery brand built to restore the human condition. Pause harnesses the power of both modern technology and age-old healing principles to create an unparalleled wellness experiences that empower and enable people from all walks of life to handle everything life throws at them - equipping them with everything they need so they can be everything they’re meant to be. Whether it is float therapy, infrared sauna, contrast therapy, cryotherapy, red light therapy or a replenishing vitamin-packed IV drip, Pause science-backed modalities and experiential design delivers an unrivaled wellness experience. Pause is expanding nationally via a franchise model to further its mission of helping people live, feel and simply be better. To learn more, visit pausestudio.com.

