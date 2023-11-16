BDA Announces Launch of 2024 Bermuda Risk Summit

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY have reaffirmed their headline sponsorship commitments of the Bermuda Development Agency’s 2024 Bermuda Risk Summit.

Members of the public are encouraged to register soon for the event, taking place at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club from March 13-15, 2024 – an early bird rate of $395 will be available until December 15.

David Hart, BDA CEO said, “The BDA thanks ABIR and EY for returning as headline sponsors for the third year in a row. We are proud to once again host our Bermuda Risk Summit to showcase and celebrate Bermuda’s position as the risk capital of the world. It is an event that brings so much value to Bermuda’s globally significant risk and (re)insurance market, including its strategic positioning on the calendar in front of the mid-year renewal season, as well as C-suite networking opportunities and being able to hear firsthand from international thought-leaders. We cannot wait to make this year’s summit its biggest and best yet.”

John Huff, President & CEO, ABIR said, “As part of our continued long-term commitment to Bermuda and our international market, ABIR and its member companies are pleased to once again support the Bermuda Risk Summit. ABIR’s aim in supporting this event is to provide our members and stakeholders with ideal opportunities to meet new and existing clients, to share ideas and best practices in person and to foster customer-driven solutions to close the global protection gap.”

Craig Redcliffe, Partner and Regional Insurance Leader, EY said, “We are excited to be back as Headline Sponsor of the third annual Bermuda Risk Summit. Over the last two years, we’ve seen the Summit go from strength to strength and we look forward to once again leveraging our global networks, engaging with industry participants, and collaborating with the BDA to showcase all that Bermuda’s leading global (re)insurance market has to offer.”

The BDA is also pleased to announce that SS&C Technologies have come on board again to sponsor our opening reception. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please click here and e-mail bermudarisk@bda.bm if you wish to participate.

In addition to innovative content, registration includes keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an opening reception, and a Friday evening wrap party. To avoid disappointment, click here to reserve your hotel room online or call 1-441-295-3000, or the Global Reservations Centre on 1-800-441-1414, with the booking code: ‘Bermuda Risk Summit’ to take advantage of our preferred rate.

The immediate economic impact of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, which had a total of 450 attendees (over 150 from overseas) including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at $1.8 million, and supported 266 jobs. This figure included approximately 100+ additional visitors who flew to Bermuda for business meetings in advance of the June 1 renewal season, as well as ancillary events taking place the week around the Bermuda Risk Summit.

Organising the BDA’s signature events aligns with the ‘Local and International Business Retention’ and ‘Business Attraction and Investment Promotion’ strategic priorities outlined in Bermuda’s Economic Development Strategy.

Our Bermuda Risk Summit media partners are The Insurer, Insurance Insider, Bermuda:Re+ILS and Insurtech Insights.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

