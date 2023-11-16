Emerging Manager, Abide Capital Group Secures Platform-Level Investment From Affinius Capital

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinius Capital and Abide Capital Group announce the formation of Abide Ventures, LLC, a partnership focused on creating rental housing for underserved communities through value-add acquisitions and ground-up development of workforce housing.

With this platform-level investment, Abide benefits from extensive operational and capital resources from Affinius to support the venture’s investment strategy. This investment approach aligns with the Affinius value creation strategy to develop, rehabilitate and reposition quality housing to meet demand for the workforce sector in markets with evident need.

In addition to Affinius, shareholders of the venture include Derrick Hawthorne and Kyle Smith, who together founded Abide Capital Group in January 2023. The two principals met during their time together at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business MBA Program. Prior to the formation of Abide, Mr. Hawthorne worked for over 15 years in real estate development, acquisitions and asset management. Mr. Smith is a United States Air Force veteran with experience in multiple property sectors including multifamily, life sciences, industrial, and mixed-use.

“The expertise and resources gained by having Affinius Capital as a partner in this early stage of our business are invaluable to the execution of our vision to provide access to an essential sector of rental housing,” said Derrick Hawthorne, managing partner of Abide Capital Group.

Abide Managing Partner, Kyle Smith, added, “This partnership will be a cornerstone in the foundation of our company as we establish and expand a presence in the market.”

Len O’Donnell, chairman and CEO of Affinius Capital noted, “We are delighted to provide a layer of support for Abide, as it pursues opportunities and builds its team and track record as an emerging investment manager. Given our personal knowledge of its principals, we came to believe their mission aligns with our own, and we are excited to invest in the next generation of industry talent through this partnership.”

About Abide Capital Group

Abide Capital Group is a multifamily real estate investment manager, specializing in discerning investment strategies designed to secure risk-adjusted returns aligned with macroeconomic trends. With a strategic emphasis centered on the acquisition and development of rental housing, Abide aims to address the unmet needs of underserved communities, initially targeting the Midwest and Southeast U.S. markets. Learn more at www.abidecap.com.

About Affinius Capital

Affinius Capital® (previously known as USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital Management) is an integrated institutional real estate investment firm focused on value-creation and income generation. With a 40-year track record and $33 billion in net assets under management, Affinius has a diversified portfolio across North America and Europe providing both equity and credit to its trusted partners and on behalf of its institutional clients globally. For more information, visit www.affiniuscapital.com.