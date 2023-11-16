Six Flags Magic Mountain Dazzles Southern California During Holiday in the Park®

Unwrap the magic of Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain with your favorite thrilling coasters, visits with Santa, festive eats and treats and dazzling light displays. (Photo: Business Wire)

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, lights up the holiday season with the park’s 9th Annual Holiday in the Park, on select days from November 23 through December 31. Beginning at 5:00pm, the magic of the season takes over as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling lights amidst a thrilling collection of world-class coasters and family attractions, visits with Santa, festive treats and more. From coasters to cocoa, it’s a holiday spectacular for all to enjoy!

“We’re delighted to be celebrating the holiday season with the return of Holiday in the Park,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain Interim Park President Jeff Harris. “With over two million holiday lights the park transforms into a magical winter wonderland, elevating the sights and sounds of the holidays in a truly captivating way. From joyful entertainment and musical light displays, to festive foods and seasonal treats, Holiday in the Park offers something for all to enjoy,” he added.

New festive Holiday in the Park experiences include:

NEW! Holiday Village – Celebrate the season while you feast on tasty eats and specialty treats in Holiday Village. Build your own hot cocoa at Santa’s Hot Chocolate Bar, warm up with one of Blitzen’s Bread Bowls, satisfy your sweet tooth with Mrs. Claus’ Homemade Sweets, fill your stocking with s’mores kits at the S’mores Shoppe or enjoy merry drinks at The Tipsy Elf. Located in METROPOLIS™;

– Celebrate the season while you feast on tasty eats and specialty treats in Holiday Village. Build your own hot cocoa at Santa’s Hot Chocolate Bar, warm up with one of Blitzen’s Bread Bowls, satisfy your sweet tooth with Mrs. Claus’ Homemade Sweets, fill your stocking with s’mores kits at the S’mores Shoppe or enjoy merry drinks at The Tipsy Elf. Located in METROPOLIS™; NEW! Jingle Bell Way Dancing Light Show – Witness the magic of the holidays in this fun and dazzling dancing light show displayed on larger-than-life 30-foot walk-thru ornaments and choreographed to festive holiday music. Located in DC UNIVERSE™;

– Witness the magic of the holidays in this fun and dazzling dancing light show displayed on larger-than-life 30-foot walk-thru ornaments and choreographed to festive holiday music. Located in DC UNIVERSE™; NEW! Peppermint Path Country Holiday ­­– Take a stroll down Peppermint Path lined with thousands of candy cane red and white lights and featuring a peppermint surprise. Boogie to festive country tunes with live music from Drivin’ Mama Crazy. Located between Viper and Katy’s Kettle.

Returning Holiday in the Park one-of-a-kind themed areas and entertainment, include:

The North Pole is home to Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their merry elves. Visit Santa in his cottage or enjoy crafts with Mrs. Claus, snap a holiday photo, pen a letter with your holiday wish list, or take a ride aboard the North Pole Express train. Beginning at 1:00pm on Holiday in the Park days through December 24. Located in Whistlestop Park;

is home to Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their merry elves. Visit Santa in his cottage or enjoy crafts with Mrs. Claus, snap a holiday photo, pen a letter with your holiday wish list, or take a ride aboard the North Pole Express train. Beginning at 1:00pm on Holiday in the Park days through December 24. Located in Whistlestop Park; HollyRock! takes guests back in time through a lighted time-travel tunnel into the fabulous 1950’s, for a rockabilly holiday extravaganza featuring thousands of lights, a dazzling 22-foot tree, classic cars, festive “oldies” music, and an open fire pit to roast s’mores. Located in The Underground;

takes guests back in time through a lighted time-travel tunnel into the fabulous 1950’s, for a rockabilly holiday extravaganza featuring thousands of lights, a dazzling 22-foot tree, classic cars, festive “oldies” music, and an open fire pit to roast s’mores. Located in The Underground; Gleampunk District transports guests into the 19 th century with the sights and sounds of the Industrial Revolution, in this beautifully lit area featuring thousands of lights along the tree-lined streets and planters. Located near Twisted Colossus;

transports guests into the 19 century with the sights and sounds of the Industrial Revolution, in this beautifully lit area featuring thousands of lights along the tree-lined streets and planters. Located near Twisted Colossus; Holiday Square dazzles guests with a kaleidoscope of hundreds of thousands of breathtaking colored lights on trees and buildings throughout the area sprinkled with the wonder of falling snowflakes for everyone to enjoy. Located in Six Flags Plaza;

dazzles guests with a kaleidoscope of hundreds of thousands of breathtaking colored lights on trees and buildings throughout the area sprinkled with the wonder of falling snowflakes for everyone to enjoy. Located in Six Flags Plaza; Arctic Alley dazzles all with a whimsical light show choreographed to festive music and thousands of glimmering lights. Located near Viper;

dazzles all with a whimsical light show choreographed to festive music and thousands of glimmering lights. Located near Viper; Polar Bear Pass features a spectacularly lit holiday tree next to a festive open fire pit to keep warm and roast marshmallows with hundreds of sparkling lights. Plus, cherish the moment forever and snap a holiday photo with your favorite Looney Tunes characters dressed in their holiday best. Located in the Golden Bear Plaza; and

features a spectacularly lit holiday tree next to a festive open fire pit to keep warm and roast marshmallows with hundreds of sparkling lights. Plus, cherish the moment forever and snap a holiday photo with your favorite characters dressed in their holiday best. Located in the Golden Bear Plaza; and Snowy Nights features contemporary music and DJs on the Full Throttle stage during this novel celebration of the season with interactive games and more.

To add to the merriment, guests can take home Holiday in the Park gifts and souvenirs, including novelty apparel, ornaments, and soft plush toys. With a visit to The North Pole, guests can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and take home a souvenir holiday photo.

Enjoy a Taste of Holiday in the Park with a wide variety of specialty holiday-inspired main courses including cranberry ribs, traditional tamales, chicken tortilla soup, loaded baked potatoes, and many more tasty eats. Plus, indulge in festive sweets and treats including freshly made peppermint bark, s’mores funnel cakes, french toast thrill shakes, and much, much more. Guests can also cozy up with loved ones and roast marshmallows over an open fire pit at one of several locations around the park.

Holiday in the Park event days include November 23-26, December 1-3, 8-11, and 15-31. For more information on Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain, visit sixflags.com/magicmountain/events.

For the ultimate holiday gift, purchase a 2024 Six Flags Season Pass and enjoy thrills all season with in-park discounts, admission to Fright Fest®, Holiday in the Park® and many more events in 2024. For more details visit sixflags.com/magicmountain.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, boasts 20 world-class roller coasters—more than any other theme park on the planet—and is home to more than 100 rides, games, and attractions, including roller coaster icons like Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Goliath, and X2. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

