AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (Barbados). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The stable outlooks are based on AM Best’s expectation that GPR will maintain its current balance sheet strength assessment level, while ongoing strategic initiatives evolve.

The company is based in Barbados and fully owned by Global Protection Holding Corp., a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Ficohsa, S.A. GPR concentrates its efforts in reinsuring the group’s facultative risks, limiting its growth inside the markets where the group operates, such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

GPR has strengthened its capital base steadily by reinvesting its earnings. The balance sheet strength assessment of strongest also factors in the company’s ability to generate profit, taking advantage of the synergies within the group.

The company historically has shown positive bottom-line results; GPR’s operating performance has been underpinned by positive technical results as the company pursues new business opportunities inside its group. AM Best expects the company to maintain premium sufficiency and steady trends in its profitability ratios.

AM Best assesses the company’s business profile as limited due to its self-imposed geographic boundary on market reach to that of its economic group.

AM Best considers GPR’s ERM to be appropriate as it is well-integrated into the company’s operations. The company follows the group’s risk policies and appetite and adheres to the investment policies of its affiliates that were approved previously by management.

Negative rating actions could take place if there is a deterioration in the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization. Additionally, negative rating actions could also take place if disruptions in business generation affect the company’s operating performance. Positive rating actions could take place if the GPR’s operating performance keeps trending positively with a higher diversification in revenues and profits.

