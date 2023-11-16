Mattel Names Michelle Mendelovitz Head of Mattel Television Studios

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Michelle Mendelovitz has been named Head of Mattel Television Studios. Mendelovitz will oversee the development, production, and distribution of Mattel’s robust slate of episodic content on broadcast and streaming globally. Mendelovitz reports to Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said: “Michelle is a powerful creative leader with a wealth of experience working with top studios and creators to make innovative, quality content across genres and platforms. We are excited for her to join at a time of such momentum for the company, and for the important role she will play in developing stories that resonate in culture and growing Mattel’s global fan base.”

Silverman added: “The opportunity to connect worldwide audiences with Mattel’s iconic brands, franchises, and characters through high-quality storytelling is greater than ever before. I look forward to the impact Michelle and Mattel Television Studios will have on expanding the content slate to the delight of our fans around the globe.”

Mendelovitz brings to Mattel significant expertise in content development and production gained from senior roles at Disney 20th Television Studios, Apple TV+, Sony Pictures Television, and CBS Television Network. She most recently served as Executive Producer, Hiddenlight Productions, working with Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to develop a suite of scripted projects for the initial slate for their production company.

At Disney 20th Television Studios as SVP, Head of Drama Development, Mendelovitz redefined the company’s content slate and managed more than 250 projects in various stages of development and production across all Disney platforms and other streamers including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Peacock. She was previously a Senior Creative Executive for Scripted & Unscripted Programming at Apple, where she played a leading role in launching Apple TV+ and oversaw various straight-to-series scripted shows and docuseries such as the Emmy-nominated series “Severance,” as well as “For All Mankind” and the Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry mental health documentary series “The Me You Can't See.”

For Sony Pictures Television as Vice President, Scripted Programming (Drama & Comedy), Mendelovitz oversaw all creative and production needs on numerous series for broadcast networks and streaming platforms, including “Bloodline” for Netflix and the hit series “The Good Doctor” for ABC. She started her career at CBS Television in comedy development.

Mendelovitz added: “Mattel is a globally revered brand that I've always admired for its ability to empower and relate to their audience generation after generation. Taking that bold spirit to speak to themes that impact people's worlds, while simultaneously entertaining audiences of all ages, is what we are focused on as we grow Mattel Television Studios into an inspiring storytelling home for best-in-class creators. I'm so thrilled and honored to join the Mattel team as we take our brands and franchises to a whole new level.”

Mattel Television Studios is the television production and distribution division of Mattel, providing global audiences with innovative and engaging content based on the company’s iconic portfolio of franchises. Featuring best in class distribution partners, Mattel Television Studios content offers animated and live action series and specials based on leading IPs such as Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Fireman Sam, Polly Pocket, Barney, Masters of the Universe, Monster High, and Pictionary. In 2023 alone, Mattel Television Studios has premiered 12 series and specials.

