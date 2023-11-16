Nylas and Twilio Partner to Transform Development Lifecycles and Strengthen Customer Engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences, today announced a partnership to leverage Twilio Flex alongside Nylas’ communication APIs to enhance customer engagement and developer experiences. The combination of Nylas and Twilio Flex will be able to provide organizations with secure access to additional communication channels, tools, and data. With Nylas and Twilio, organizations can better facilitate customer experiences, expedite development lifecycles, and automate workflows with increased productivity and revenue-driving opportunities.

Through its partnership, Nylas and Twilio will strengthen how technical teams can seamlessly integrate critical business communication channels into their teams' workflows and applications. With these integrations in place, companies can gain automation on daily activities by updating contact information directly from email signatures, reduce agents' response time by providing only the data agents need – removing email clutter and instantly scheduling meetings with other departments to improve customer satisfaction. Besides, developers can deploy features faster and more efficiently at scale. Through the combination of Nylas and Twilio, customers can:

Increase user productivity by eliminating context switching. With Nylas and Twilio, users will have unified access to communication channels, such as email, SMS, calendars, and relevant customer data within a single interface.

Contextual email capabilities are designed for conversational email interactions, facilitating secure connections to users’ inboxes for robust email management tools and message analytics, bi-directional syncs, intelligent features that remove clutter and complexity, and industry-leading deliverability through a single API integration.

Easily build customizable and automated scheduling workflows letting agents schedule follow-ups immediately with customers and non-contact center experts and connecting to all major calendar providers with just one API integration.

“Companies today are increasingly seeing how investing in great customer engagement can directly lead to growth. At the same time, businesses are under immense pressure to cut costs and operate as efficiently as possible,” said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO of Nylas. “The combination of Nylas and Twilio allows organizations to accomplish both. With Nylas’ APIs and Twilio Flex, companies can deliver customer engagement and data-driven insights across critical communication channels while simultaneously arming developers with the toolkit they need to build efficiently and securely.”

The partnership with Twilio comes on the heels of Nylas being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year along with being recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms.

