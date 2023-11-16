Humi partners with TechTO to support the growth of the Canadian tech community

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humi, Canada’s best-in-one benefits, payroll, and HR platform, is proud to announce its partnership with TechTO, the heart of Canada’s tech community, to support local entrepreneurs and set Canadian startups and scale-ups up for success. Through this partnership, TechTO will host six events sponsored by Humi where members will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, industry influencers, and potential collaborators.

In its mission to help businesses employ 1 million Canadians, Humi will be a resource for TechTO’s community of over 60,000 budding entrepreneurs and founders as their exclusive employment partner.

“Founded in 2016, Humi was born out of the Toronto startup ecosystem so partnering with TechTO is truly a full-circle moment for us,” says Kevin Kliman, CEO and co-founder of Humi. “As a proudly Canadian solution intentionally designed to support Canadian businesses, we’re excited to bring our resources and expertise to TechTO’s community.”

“We’re excited to partner with Humi to bring more opportunities for connection, discussion and collaboration to our network,” says Alex Norman, Co-founder of TechTO. “We know this is a missing piece for many founders and it’ll bring infinite value as they look to scale their businesses. From our newsletter to in-person events, you’ll be seeing a lot more from this partnership in the coming months.”

Kicking off the partnership, TechTO will host a community event for operations professionals at Humi’s harbourfront office on Monday, November 27th. Learn more and register here.

About Humi

Humi is the leading all-in-one people solution for Canadian businesses. Serving companies nationwide, Humi supports and enables employers to take better care of their most important asset: their people. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together all of the intricacies of employment for Canadian businesses. To learn more about Humi, visit www.humi.ca.

About TechTO

TechTO is a community for founders, technologists & innovators to learn, meet & expand their networks. Learn more at https://www.techto.org/.