Sherweb teams with SentinelOne® to simplify cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, today announced that it is joining forces with SentinelOne, a global leader in AI security, to better serve the cybersecurity needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

As part of the partnership, SentinelOne’s security stack will be available through a simple one-click button in Sherweb’s marketplace. This will give over 7,500 MSPs who transact with Sherweb access to SentinelOne’s endpoint protection solutions, including the Singularity™️ XDR Platform that offers AI-powered prevention, detection, and response.

“Cybersecurity is a major focus for Sherweb. We work closely with MSPs to help them meet their clients’ demands when it comes to modern security and compliance,” said Matthew Cassar, Co-CEO of Sherweb. “We are committed to making the best products available to MSPs in the easiest way possible. Adding market-leading vendors like SentinelOne is proof of this commitment.”

“The cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving and businesses face an increasing number of attacks,” said Chris Catanzaro, Vice President MSSP, SentinelOne. “Together with Sherweb, we can provide access to leading AI-based solutions that empower enterprises to automatically detect and mitigate them and secure their future in an easy, cost-effective way.”

SentinelOne’s offerings will be available through Sherweb's marketplace in early 2024.

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1,400 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leader in AI security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com