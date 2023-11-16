Vesta and Stripe Partner to Help Increase Authorizations and Safeguard Customers from Fraud

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta, a leading transaction guarantee platform, today announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, to enable a comprehensive fraud prevention and risk protection solution that indemnifies merchants from losses from fraudulent transactions.

Under the partnership, Vesta Payment Guarantee™, which provides 100% indemnification from fraudulent chargebacks, will incorporate Stripe Radar risk scores to offer a comprehensive fraud and revenue protection option to increase transaction approval rates and thwart first-party and third-party chargebacks. This is particularly attractive to merchants who are at-risk due to high fraud or excessive disputes. Merchants can access Vesta Payment Guarantee on Stripe App Marketplace in H1 2024.

Second, Vesta will integrate Stripe Connect, which lets businesses facilitate purchases and payments between third-party buyers and sellers. With Stripe Connect, Vesta merchants and their customers will have a holistic solution that mitigates fraud and risk while processing payments quickly and securely.

"We couldn’t have asked for a more symbiotic partnership," said Ron Hynes, CEO of Vesta. “Vesta and Stripe share a goal of making online transactions as simple and worry-free as possible, and collaborating with Stripe allows Vesta to directly reach more merchants with what we love to do – help them grow revenue and eliminate the losses from fraud.” Hynes adds, “The real winners here are the merchants we will jointly serve.”

