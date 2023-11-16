Three Bridges Resort Club Community Planned for Salem, Utah

SALEM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The city of Salem, UT has approved the master plan for Three Bridges, allowing High Ground Development to begin its next Phase of development.

Three Bridges is a 530-acre luxury residential resort community featuring Robert Trent Jones II golf, a surf lake, a luxury hotel, all-season pickleball, hiking and biking trails, fitness and spa, and an event venue. The new development is envisioned as a multi-generational resort club community that rethinks every aspect of the private club lifestyle and tailors it to the families of today.

“A highly amenitized community like Three Bridges does not exist between Park City and St. George,” says Ryan Miller, a partner in High Ground Development. “We believe this project will create high demand for homesites, golf memberships and hotel offerings.”

Residential Offerings

The initial release of properties will include custom homesites ranging from .25 to 1 acre and a collection of turn-key village homes. Reservations are open now for custom homesites ranging from $300,000 to more than $1,000,000.

Amenities

The private 18-hole golf course and practice facility is being designed by the renowned golf architecture firm Robert Trent Jones II. Anticipated completion of the first 9 holes is Summer 2025, with completion of the full 18 holes by Summer 2026.

“This new golf concept will be created with the next generation of the sport in mind,” Miller said. “Guests will enjoy over-the-top comfort stations throughout the course, a state-of-the-round sports bar with firepits, a full-day café, and a Golf Academy with professional club fittings and swing and ball flight analysis,” he continued.

Other amenities include the Twin Fin Beach Club and Surf Lake opening in Spring 2026, and a branded hotel opening in 2027.

Limited Memberships applications will be accepted at the beginning of January 2024.

Economic Impact

Three Bridges will provide substantial economic impact for Salem and Utah County, with the creation of more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs from the onset of development through completion of construction. The project anticipates the creation of at least 150 full-time jobs to service guests and residents.

For more information readers can visit www.ThreeBridgesUtah.com or contact: Alicia Keller, Vice President of Sales at Alicia@ThreeBridgesUtah.Com or 385-999-1433.