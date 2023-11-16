NextGen Healthcare Value-Based Care Solutions Help Unlock $82 Million in Medicare Savings

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that its clients participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) leveraged NextGen® Population Health to achieve a cumulative $82 million in total Medicare savings last year.

The MSSP incentivizes hospitals, associations of physicians, and other healthcare facilities to form accountable care organizations (ACOs) that optimize resources to save costs and better serve Medicare beneficiaries in their communities. Nine NextGen Healthcare clients around the country participated in MSSP ACOs in 2022, the latest year for which data is available. NextGen Population Health enabled these organizations to integrate actionable patient insights into electronic health record (EHR) workflows to improve engagement and care quality for attributed beneficiaries. With enhanced ability to identify and close gaps in care, the MSSP ACOs improved quality performance and achieved the following cumulative results for the 129,000 Medicare beneficiaries served:

$82 million in total Medicare savings

$42 million in shared savings

$27.85 average shared savings per member per month

83.9% average quality score

“As the healthcare landscape increasingly shifts towards value-based care, NextGen Healthcare is helping ACOs leverage data and actionable insights at the point of care to reach evolving standards of clinical and financial excellence,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We are proud to support our clients’ commitment to providing high-quality and cost-effective care for Medicare patients and manage their transition to risk-based arrangements.”

Hutchinson Clinic, a NextGen client serving South Central Kansas and representing a network of more than 100 physicians and 600 employees, participated in an MSSP ACO in 2022 and achieved savings for their Medicare beneficiaries.

“NextGen Healthcare has proven instrumental to our mission of elevating care delivery for Medicare beneficiaries in the region,” said Dr. Michael Little, Medical Director of Informatics and Population Health, Hutchinson Clinic. “This powerful analytics solution accelerates our ability to mine data and make insights-based decisions.”

Visit NextGen Healthcare to learn more about how NextGen Population Health is helping organizations practice value-based care.

