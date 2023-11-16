Docyt Partners with Scarlet Connect to Help Hotels Manage Reputation Effectively

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docyt, a leading AI-powered accounting automation platform delivering real-time accounting and financial reporting to help business owners automate the back-office and accelerate profitability, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Scarlet Connect, an innovative hotel management solution designed by a team of hoteliers who know first-hand how to streamline hotel sales, operations, and guest experiences.

This exciting partnership aims to bring a seamless and comprehensive approach to hotel reputation management. Scarlet Connect’s modern approach focuses on generating positive guest reviews on public sites while catching negative guest sentiment through internal guest surveys and proactive communication before they happen.

In a fiercely competitive lodging and hotel industry with many hotel management solutions in the space, Scarlet Connect was developed by a team of experienced hoteliers who bring a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge to the table. With the rapid evolution of the digital landscape, online feedback can quickly shape or shatter a hotel's brand and reputation; the Scarlet Connect platform emphasizes the crucial role reputation plays in driving business success. Scarlet Connect provides easy-to-use solutions to empower hotel owners to safeguard their reputation, ensuring improved sales and continued customer loyalty.

With the addition of Scarlet Connect, Docyt now has the capability to retrieve and monitor guest sentiment data automatically. This capability empowers Docyt's customers to make informed data-driven decisions with access to real-time insights conveniently displayed on a centralized dashboard. The ease of tracking financial and non-financial metrics in a single view streamlines data gathering, making it easy for hoteliers and their staff to understand a hotel’s business performance.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Scarlet Connect on this innovative endeavor," said Sugam Pandey, CTO and Co-Founder of Docyt. "This partnership further enhances our accounting automation platform by providing a proactive solution for hotels to protect their brand by managing public scores and reviews, which is critical in today's digital landscape."

Pandey further commented, “Our open platform approach and ongoing partnerships with innovative companies with deep expertise in hospitality like Scarlet Connect will pave the way for specialized value for specific verticals, setting new benchmarks for customer satisfaction and experience."

"We believe that partnering with Docyt is a significant step in the right direction for our vision of revolutionizing the hospitality industry," stated Seth Kines, CEO of Scarlet Connect. "Docyt's accounting automation expertise complements our Guest Messaging and Reputation Management solutions, and together, we can offer a powerful solution that addresses the needs of hoteliers effectively."

To learn more about Docyt and Scarlet Connect, please contact us. Visit www.docyt.com and follow Docyt on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Docyt

Docyt is a comprehensive, unified, AI-driven accounting automation software platform. This state-of-the-art solution transforms financial data into digital format, streamlines workflows, and continuously reconciles accounts, providing businesses with an immediate insight into their financial status. Docyt aims to slash both the expenses and technical intricacies related to bookkeeping and ancillary tasks, making accounting procedures within enterprises significantly more straightforward. Docyt is venture-funded and based in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.docyt.com.

About Scarlet Connect

Scarlet Connect is a SaaS company founded by experienced hoteliers with a focus on improving the guest journey through modern technology solutions. Highlighted by our Reputation Management and Guest Messaging offerings, we strive to improve guest sentiment by providing technology solutions designed specifically for hoteliers.