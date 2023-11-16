Flag & Anthem Announces First Clothing Collaboration With Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey, record-breaking running back, can now add fashion designer to his extensive list of accolades. His brand-new men’s capsule collection, Hippie Cowboy, launched exclusively at flagandanthem.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Christian McCaffrey, record-breaking running back, can now add fashion designer to his extensive list of accolades. His brand-new men’s capsule collection, Hippie Cowboy, launched exclusively at flagandanthem.com. McCaffrey joined the Flag & Anthem team as a brand ambassador in 2019 preceding his breakout season.

The name Hippie Cowboy comes from the two words that McCaffrey feels embody the adventurous spirit of his home state of Colorado. The never-before-seen line features 23 pieces modeled after McCaffrey’s personal style.

“Hippie Cowboy is a collection that I designed based on a lot of the pieces that I love, the materials that I love, and the fits that I love,” says McCaffrey. “The collection has an array of different pieces from joggers to graphic tees to flannels - it really is just kind of the style that I like.”

The collection features a “little bit of everything” - from more distinct and refined streetwear to rugged and traditional styles - to reflect McCaffrey’s personal, eclectic tastes.

Layering pieces are key for McCaffrey, so when it came to designing his signature line, longer lengths and curved hemlines were imperative. Graphic tees showcase original artwork in unusual locations, and one includes a replica of McCaffrey’s epochal forearm tattoo.

McCaffrey’s must-have looks from his Hippie Cowboy collection are the Cole Bomber Jacket, Wyatt Sherpa-Lined Jacket, Carson Split Neck Hoodie, and Renegade Skull Oversized Tee.

The full collection is available at www.flagandanthem.com. Shop tees from $34.50, henleys from $39.50, hoodies from $49.50, flannels from $69.50, joggers from $69.50, and jackets from $89.50.

Stay up to date with the latest information from Flag & Anthem and their new Hippie Cowboy collaboration with Christian McCaffrey by following @flagandanthemco and @christianmccaffrey. Watch the Hippie Cowboy launch video here.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

Christian McCaffrey was selected eighth overall in the 2017 NFL draft. His breakout season came in 2019 when he became the third player in NFL history to accumulate 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. His long list of accomplishments includes an AP All-Pro First Team honor, two Pro Bowls, the NFL Fantasy Player of the Year award, and, as of the 2023 season, he has tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with a touchdown.

ABOUT FLAG & ANTHEM

Established in 2016, Flag & Anthem is a premium-quality clothing brand that makes real clothes for real life. They’ve mastered superior quality, impeccable detail, and the perfect fit, all delivered directly to you at a fair price. Flag & Anthem exemplifies a refined to rugged look with an authentic, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Seasonal collections include casual button-downs, elevated knitwear, comfortable denim, signature chinos, performance wear, and more.