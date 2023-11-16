ESW Joins Adobe Technology Partner Program As Gold Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESW, a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, today announced it is now a Gold Partner in Adobe’s Technology Partner Program. This partnership will empower Adobe Commerce merchants to scale their direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses to more than 200 countries internationally.

“We are thrilled to be a Gold Partner in Adobe’s Technology Partner Program,” said Martim Oliveira Avillez, Chief Revenue Officer of ESW. “The partnership will enable easy access to our international DTC ecommerce solutions for Adobe Commerce merchants looking to expand their global consumer base and grow topline revenue while improving margins through an asset light strategy."

By leveraging its deep understanding of local markets, ESW creates DTC opportunities that drive enhanced customer lifetime value. Brands maintain control over every aspect of their experience, from their data to the look and feel of their ecommerce sites to their content, catalog, payments, fulfillment, and delivery and returns experience. This expanded partnership will allow Adobe Commerce merchants to benefit from ESW’s cross border solution and offer a fully localized experience simply by plugging ESW’s digital checkout solution into Adobe Commerce.

“We are excited to have ESW join Adobe’s Technology Partner Program,” said Jason Knell, Adobe’s Senior Director, Commerce Services GTM & Content Partnerships. “As a provider of global and domestic direct-to-consumer ecommerce solutions, this partnership will help Adobe Commerce merchants quickly create local personalized experiences for ecommerce sites so they can deepen the existing relationships with customers and build loyalty.”

About ESW

ESW is the leading global and domestic direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to expand their DTC channel. ESW acquired Scalefast in June 2022, and the combined organization offers brands and retailers a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company’s development. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes, and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.