DeKalb County, Georgia, Transitions from On-Premises to Cloud Deployment with Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced the DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court in Georgia has successfully transitioned its Tyler products from an on-premises installation to a SaaS installation, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We are thrilled to move our Tyler products from an on-premises deployment to the cloud,” said DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry. “There are many benefits for us to select this type of installation, including better stability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness of SaaS solutions over time. We look forward to realizing these benefits in the coming months and years.”

DeKalb County is a long-standing Tyler client with a large portfolio of products, including Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite, Enterprise Corrections, and pretrial services. The county also has court modules including Electronic Signatures, Electronic Notices, and batch scanning, as well as Records Management, eFileGA, and re:SearchGA.

The county’s new SaaS deployment removes the responsibility and associated expenses for managing servers and required hardware, saving the county money over time as well as lessening the burden on IT staff. In addition, this deployment type is fully criminal justice information services (CJIS)-compliant, providing greater protection from cybersecurity and ransomware attacks.

“DeKalb County represents the largest Tyler courts client to date to migrate from an on-premises hosting environment to a SaaS environment,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “It has been a great partnership between Tyler and the county to get their court solutions live in the cloud. The enhanced stability and security of the products will bring significant improvements to their staff.”

DeKalb County, a suburb of Atlanta, is Georgia’s fourth most populous county with approximately 780,000 residents.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General