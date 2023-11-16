AECOM to serve as reconstruction delivery partner for Kyiv Boryspil International Airport

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Boryspil International Airport to serve as reconstruction delivery partner for the rebuilding of Boryspil International Airport and support the reconstruction of the broader aviation sector of Ukraine. Located in Kyiv, Boryspil is Ukraine’s largest airport and handled nearly 9.5 million passengers prior to the closure of Ukraine’s air space at the start of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are proud to extend our support to the reconstruction of Ukraine with this partnership to restore the nation’s aviation sector – supporting the flow of critical resources and investment to drive recovery,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “With our program management and aviation capabilities, we look forward to working with Boryspil International Airport to restore this strategically important airport and Ukraine’s aviation sector.”

Through the announced partnership, AECOM will provide infrastructure advisory support for the reconstruction of Boryspil International Airport, including asset condition and capability assessment, design, engineering, program management, and construction management. Additionally, the Company will assist in developing a program management capacity for the broader reconstruction of the nation’s aviation sector.

“The memorandum marks another important milestone for the recovery of Ukraine's aviation sector and is part of the global plan for restoration and modernization of national airports and the aviation industry, which was developed under the auspices of the Ministry of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine,” said Oleksiy Dubrevskyy, Director General of Boryspil International Airport. “We recognize the benefits of AECOM’s programmatic approach and eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to realize our restoration plans.”

This latest agreement builds on AECOM’s existing role as infrastructure delivery advisor for the reconstruction of Ukraine. AECOM has extensive experience participating in reconstruction efforts around the globe, ranging from initial response to recovery and reconstruction, to building long-term resilience. AECOM and its legacy companies have participated in post-war reconstruction on behalf of clients in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia, as well as post-natural disaster reconstruction in Nepal, Haiti, Japan, Indonesia, and the Caribbean. Additionally, the Company’s global expert teams have successfully delivered aviation solutions across projects and continents, from finance and feasibility analysis to design, masterplanning, program management and construction management.

