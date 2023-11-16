Seaside Equity Partners Announces Partnership with Frontier Services Group

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaside Equity Partners, LLC ("Seaside Equity") is pleased to announce it has partnered with Frontier Services Group (“Frontier” or the “Company”), a leading provider of emergency restoration services to residential and commercial clients.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Frontier provides a full suite of emergency services including fire and water damage mitigation and restoration, mold cleanup and removal, content pack-out and storage, and reconstruction services throughout Texas and the broader Gulf Coast region.

“We are beyond excited to begin this new partnership with Seaside. Their focus on company culture and core values makes Seaside an excellent partner for our next phase of growth,” said Gregg Autrey, Co-Founder of Frontier. “Seaside has a tremendous track record of working with facilities services companies at our stage. We look forward to collaborating with them to continue scaling our organization and providing premier level service to our customers,” remarked Dennet Vera, Co-Founder of Frontier.

“We are honored to partner with the Frontier team as the Company continues its journey to become a leader in the emergency restoration and remediation services sector. Gregg and Dennet have built an exceptional business by providing high quality emergency services to customers. We are excited to work with them to build upon Frontier’s exceptional reputation and culture as we continue to grow the company,” said Navid Shirazi, Managing Director at Seaside Equity Partners. “Additionally, on our path to build a leading platform in the restoration industry, we look forward to partnering with other best-in-class restoration companies in other geographies to enhance Frontier’s service offerings and expand its geographic reach.”

About Frontier Services Group:

Frontier provides a full suite of emergency restoration, mitigation, remediation, and reconstruction services to residential and commercial customers throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast region. Frontier is headquartered in Houston, TX.

For additional information on Frontier, see https://frontiergp.com.

About Seaside Equity Partners:

Seaside Equity Partners is a growth-oriented and operationally focused private equity firm based in San Diego, CA. The firm seeks to provide capital, resources and strategic support to leading mission critical services businesses that are headquartered in the Western United States. Seaside is currently investing out of a $325 million investment vehicle that closed in December 2022, which focuses on partnering with founder, family, and entrepreneur-owned businesses.

For additional information on Seaside, see http://www.seasideequity.com.