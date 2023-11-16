Punchbowl® Launches Harry Potter™, DC™, and FRIENDS Online Invitations Inspired by Fan-Favorite Warner Bros. Franchises

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Punchbowl®, the new gold standard in online invitations, today announced the launch of a new invitation collection created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The branded invitations feature iconic characters including Harry Potter, DC Super Heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Blue Beetle, Superman, and The Flash, and FRIENDS. In the coming weeks, Punchbowl will also debut Christmas invitations inspired by the beloved holiday films Elf, A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, and Frosty the Snowman.

“We are thrilled to work with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring these characters to our online invitations and digital greeting cards,” said Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO, Sincere Corporation, parent company to Punchbowl. “The magic and adventure of a celebration begins with the invitation, and we’re excited to offer fans invites that perfectly match birthday themes inspired by these iconic franchises.”

Created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the new online invitation collection includes dozens of vibrant designs that have the look and feel of paper with matching envelope liners, postage stamps, and greetings. Consumers can personalize an invite in minutes, deliver it instantly by text or email, track RSVPs, and add powerful party planning features like a guest poll or gift registry.

In 2014, Punchbowl launched the “Characters Kids Love” invitation collection and has since built the largest selection of branded online birthday invitations. 38% of parents choose a branded design when planning a kid's birthday on Punchbowl. With the addition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the collection now includes over 650 beloved characters from Disney, Universal, Sesame Street, Mattel, and many more.

Browse the new collections:

About Punchbowl

Punchbowl is the gold standard in online invitations and digital greeting cards. The award-winning platform — available on Punchbowl.com, iOS, and Android — makes it easy to plan an unforgettable celebration or send thoughtful well-wishes to the people you love. For more information about Punchbowl, visit www.punchbowl.com.

Punchbowl is part of Sincere Corporation, a family of consumer internet brands with heart. Sincere is home to Punchbowl®, Timehop®, Memento®, and Sincere Foundation. The Company builds technology that brings you closer and helps show you care to the people who matter the most. To learn more, visit www.sincere.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.